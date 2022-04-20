Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026 | Increase In Ownership of Companion Animals to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market size is expected to grow by USD 617.32 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The increase in ownership of companion animals, increase in the usage for the diagnosis of diseases in pets, and surge in adoption as an alternative to the microscopic examination will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in pet care costs, stringent regulations, and high cost of veterinary chemistry analyzers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for veterinary chemistry analyzers. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in the ROW.
Veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth in North America would be aided by increased pet adoption and per capita animal healthcare expenditure over the projected period.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our veterinary chemistry analyzers market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing animal healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next few years.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Abbott Laboratories
Alfa Wassermann Inc.
Arkray USA Inc.
Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd.
DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
Diconex SA
ELITech Group
Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH
Heska Corp.
HORIBA Ltd.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
Neogen Corp.
NeoMedica
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH
Skyla Corp.
URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
Ushio Inc.
Zoetis Inc.
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary chemistry analyzers market vendors
Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 617.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.44
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, Republic of Korea, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Wassermann Inc., Arkray USA Inc., Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Diconex SA, ELITech Group, Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH, Heska Corp., HORIBA Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., NeoMedica, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH, Skyla Corp., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., Ushio Inc., and Zoetis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.
10.4 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
10.5 Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH
10.6 Heska Corp.
10.7 HORIBA Ltd.
10.8 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
10.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
10.10 URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.
10.11 Ushio Inc.
10.12 Zoetis Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
