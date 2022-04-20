U.S. markets closed

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026 | Increase In Ownership of Companion Animals to Boost Growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market size is expected to grow by USD 617.32 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increase in ownership of companion animals, increase in the usage for the diagnosis of diseases in pets, and surge in adoption as an alternative to the microscopic examination will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in pet care costs, stringent regulations, and high cost of veterinary chemistry analyzers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

North America will account for 39 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for veterinary chemistry analyzers. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in the ROW.

Veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth in North America would be aided by increased pet adoption and per capita animal healthcare expenditure over the projected period.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download a free sample.

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our veterinary chemistry analyzers market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing animal healthcare expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next few years.

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Alfa Wassermann Inc.

  • Arkray USA Inc.

  • Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

  • Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd.

  • DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

  • Diconex SA

  • ELITech Group

  • Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH

  • Heska Corp.

  • HORIBA Ltd.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • Neogen Corp.

  • NeoMedica

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH

  • Skyla Corp.

  • URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

  • Ushio Inc.

  • Zoetis Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary chemistry analyzers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the veterinary chemistry analyzers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary chemistry analyzers market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 617.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, Republic of Korea, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Wassermann Inc., Arkray USA Inc., Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp., Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co. Ltd., DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Diconex SA, ELITech Group, Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH, Heska Corp., HORIBA Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., NeoMedica, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scil Animal Care Co. GmbH, Skyla Corp., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., Ushio Inc., and Zoetis Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

  • 10.4 DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

  • 10.5 Eurolyser Diagnostics GMBH

  • 10.6 Heska Corp.

  • 10.7 HORIBA Ltd.

  • 10.8 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • 10.10 URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Ushio Inc.

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

