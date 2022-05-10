Veterinary CRO Market Size to Grow by USD 277.21 Million | By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary CRO Market Share is expected to increase by USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 7.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Veterinary CRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The veterinary CRO market share growth by the clinical trials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinical trials can research a variety of areas, such as new ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases, new pharmaceuticals, new surgical procedures or equipment, or new ways to use existing treatments, as well as enhance the quality of life for dogs suffering from chronic illnesses. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by this segment in the coming years.

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World)

Key Companies- Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, Knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet among others

Driver- Increase in ownership of companion animals to drive the market

Challenge- Stringent government regulations to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The veterinary CRO market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, market expansion, and investments to compete in the market.

Cebiphar - The company offers veterinary CRO that includes services in terms of analytics, miCRObiology, and veterinary studies as well as technical and regulatory support.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Veterinary CRO Market Driver:

Dogs were owned by 45% in 2020, up from 38% at the end of 2016. While animal rescues and shelters are popular places to get new pets, in 2020, 42% of dog owners and 43% of cat owners stated they got their pets from a store. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects were barely evident in the results. In 2020, people who work from home were eight times more likely to have a new pet. In addition, pet ownership has been associated with lower blood pressure, reduced stress, a lower risk of heart disease, and lower overall health care expenses in recent studies. For instance, according to a poll of pet owners conducted in 2021, 69 million homes in the US possessed at least one dog, making dogs the most popular type of pet in the country. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Veterinary CRO Market Challenge:

The FDA regulates animal medicines in the same way that it regulates human medicines. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are engaged in the approval of animal medications (pesticides such as flea and tick medicine). Animal medicines are extensively researched and tested for safety, purity, and efficacy while awaiting clearance, a process that can take five to seven years and cost tens of millions of dollars. These regulations may reduce new organizations from entering the market, which is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast years.

Veterinary CRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 277.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Clinical trials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Toxicology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market authorization and regulatory support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cebiphar

10.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

10.5 Clinvet

10.6 KLIFOVET GmbH

10.7 knoell

10.8 Lohlein and Wolf vet research

10.9 Oncovet Clinical Research

10.10 ONDAX Scientific SL

10.11 Veterinary Research Management

10.12 VETSPIN SRL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

