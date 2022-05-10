U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Veterinary CRO Market Size to Grow by USD 277.21 Million | By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

·14 min read

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary CRO Market Share is expected to increase by USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 7.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Veterinary CRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The veterinary CRO market share growth by the clinical trials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinical trials can research a variety of areas, such as new ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases, new pharmaceuticals, new surgical procedures or equipment, or new ways to use existing treatments, as well as enhance the quality of life for dogs suffering from chronic illnesses. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by this segment in the coming years.

  • Out-of-Scope:

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World)

  • Key Companies- Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, Knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet among others

  • Driver- Increase in ownership of companion animals to drive the market

  • Challenge- Stringent government regulations to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Veterinary CRO Market

Vendor Insights-

The veterinary CRO market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, market expansion, and investments to compete in the market.

  • Cebiphar - The company offers veterinary CRO that includes services in terms of analytics, miCRObiology, and veterinary studies as well as technical and regulatory support.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Veterinary CRO Market Driver:

Dogs were owned by 45% in 2020, up from 38% at the end of 2016. While animal rescues and shelters are popular places to get new pets, in 2020, 42% of dog owners and 43% of cat owners stated they got their pets from a store. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects were barely evident in the results. In 2020, people who work from home were eight times more likely to have a new pet. In addition, pet ownership has been associated with lower blood pressure, reduced stress, a lower risk of heart disease, and lower overall health care expenses in recent studies. For instance, according to a poll of pet owners conducted in 2021, 69 million homes in the US possessed at least one dog, making dogs the most popular type of pet in the country. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

  • Veterinary CRO Market Challenge:

The FDA regulates animal medicines in the same way that it regulates human medicines. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are engaged in the approval of animal medications (pesticides such as flea and tick medicine). Animal medicines are extensively researched and tested for safety, purity, and efficacy while awaiting clearance, a process that can take five to seven years and cost tens of millions of dollars. These regulations may reduce new organizations from entering the market, which is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast years.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal pregnancy test kit market share is expected to increase by USD 98.33 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Global qPCR Reagent Market: This market research study identifies Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific as the leading players in the global qPCR reagent market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Veterinary CRO Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 277.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Clinical trials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Toxicology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market authorization and regulatory support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cebiphar

  • 10.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 10.5 Clinvet

  • 10.6 KLIFOVET GmbH

  • 10.7 knoell

  • 10.8 Lohlein and Wolf vet research

  • 10.9 Oncovet Clinical Research

  • 10.10 ONDAX Scientific SL

  • 10.11 Veterinary Research Management

  • 10.12 VETSPIN SRL

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-cro-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-277-21-million--by-type-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-20222026--301542519.html

SOURCE Technavio

