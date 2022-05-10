Veterinary CRO Market Size to Grow by USD 277.21 Million | By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026
NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary CRO Market Share is expected to increase by USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerated CAGR of 7.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
The veterinary CRO market share growth by the clinical trials segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clinical trials can research a variety of areas, such as new ways to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases, new pharmaceuticals, new surgical procedures or equipment, or new ways to use existing treatments, as well as enhance the quality of life for dogs suffering from chronic illnesses. Thus, the market is expected to be dominated by this segment in the coming years.
Out-of-Scope:
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World)
Key Companies- Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, Knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet among others
Driver- Increase in ownership of companion animals to drive the market
Challenge- Stringent government regulations to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The veterinary CRO market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations, market expansion, and investments to compete in the market.
Cebiphar - The company offers veterinary CRO that includes services in terms of analytics, miCRObiology, and veterinary studies as well as technical and regulatory support.
Veterinary CRO Market Driver:
Dogs were owned by 45% in 2020, up from 38% at the end of 2016. While animal rescues and shelters are popular places to get new pets, in 2020, 42% of dog owners and 43% of cat owners stated they got their pets from a store. The COVID-19 pandemic's effects were barely evident in the results. In 2020, people who work from home were eight times more likely to have a new pet. In addition, pet ownership has been associated with lower blood pressure, reduced stress, a lower risk of heart disease, and lower overall health care expenses in recent studies. For instance, according to a poll of pet owners conducted in 2021, 69 million homes in the US possessed at least one dog, making dogs the most popular type of pet in the country. Such factors will drive the market growth in the forecast period.
Veterinary CRO Market Challenge:
The FDA regulates animal medicines in the same way that it regulates human medicines. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are engaged in the approval of animal medications (pesticides such as flea and tick medicine). Animal medicines are extensively researched and tested for safety, purity, and efficacy while awaiting clearance, a process that can take five to seven years and cost tens of millions of dollars. These regulations may reduce new organizations from entering the market, which is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast years.
Veterinary CRO Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 277.21 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.71
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Argenta Ltd., Avogadro LS, Cebiphar, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GD, Ictyopharma, Invetus, Kingfisher International, KLIFOVET GmbH, knoell, Lohlein and Wolf vet research, Oncovet Clinical Research, ONDAX Scientific SL, Ridgeway Research Ltd., Rockstep Solutions, Veterinary Research Management, VETSPIN SRL, Wageningen University and Research, RTI LLC, and Clinvet
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
