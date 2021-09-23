U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.00
    +32.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,360.00
    +231.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,272.75
    +109.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.40
    +24.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.26
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -5.07 (-20.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,917.18
    +1,675.90 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.86
    +63.38 (+6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.36
    +32.99 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 2,345. 77 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,463. 56 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Competitor Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149080/?utm_source=GNW
39% to reach USD 3,402.29 Million by 2026.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

"Zoetis, Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market"

Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include Zoetis, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Covetrus, Inc., and Biomerieux SA.

"Virbac, Inc. scored highest as a pathfinder and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years"

Pathfinder have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinder include Virbac, Inc., Carestream Health, Heska Corporation, IDvet, MinXray, Inc., BioChek B.V., and Agrolabo S.p.A..

"IM3 Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market"

Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include IM3 Inc., Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, and IMV Technologies group.

"Innovative offerings by Merck & Co., Inc. expected to increase its product satisfaction level for Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market in upcoming years"

Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., and Neogen Corporation.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Agrolabo S.p.A., BioChek B.V., Biomerieux SA, Carestream Health, Covetrus, Inc., Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDvet, IM3 Inc., IMV Technologies group, INDICAL Bioscience GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Mindray Medical International Ltd., MinXray, Inc., Neogen Corporation, Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Virbac, Inc., and Zoetis, Inc..
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149080/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cathie Wood Would Sell Tesla Next Year If It Reached $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood would sell Tesla Inc. if its price hit her five-year target in the coming year. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe electric-vehicle maker’s stock is now

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, and PBF Energy Stocks Jumped Today

    Reports of a long-awaited update coming soon from the Environmental Protection Agency that could boost downstream oil refiners' margins pumped up the oil stocks, although investors in ConocoPhillips had even bigger reasons to cheer. The EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) mandates oil refiners to blend renewables like ethanol and biodiesel into their gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    History has shown that a market sell-off is a great time to add quality companies to your portfolio. At a market capitalization of $300 billion, Adobe is one of the largest software companies in the world. The company breaks its results into three categories.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now After Aurora Lays Off More Staff?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • China Stocks From Property to Tech Jump on Evergrande Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down Chinese shares from property developers to tech giants and casinos advanced on Thursday as worries that a spread of China Evergrande Group’s debt woes to the broader market ebbed.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoBerlin R