Veterinary Electrosurgery Market worth $112 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Product (Bipolar Electrosurgery, Monopolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic), Animals (Small, Large), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 112 million by 2027 from USD 77 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The Increasing amount of animal health expenditure, rising expenditure on vet visits,and rising growth in the companion animal population segment are some of the key factors driving the market for veterinary electrosurgical instruments.

The bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, by product in 2021

Based on products, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgery instruments, monopolar electrosurgery instruments, and consumables & accessories. The large share of the bipolar electrosurgery instruments segment is attributed to limited applications of monopolar electrosurgical units and their ability of restricting damage to surrounding tissues.

"The general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market in 2021."

Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological and urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. The large share of the general surgery market segment can largely be attributed to, treatment of various general surgical conditions such as soft-tissue surgeries, and an increasing number of veterinary professionals.

"Small animals segment hold the largest share in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, by animal type in 2021"

Based on the animal type, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into small animals and large animals. The large share of small animals segment can be attributed to growing population of companion pets and increasing ability to spend more on pet health.

"Veterinary clinics hold the largest share in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, by end user in 2021"

Based on end users, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. The large share of veterinary clinics can be attributed to increasing number of vet visits and the increasing number of private clinical practices.

North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market in 2021

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share the veterinary electrosurgery market, Market growth in this region is characterized by the increasing demand for companion health services, increasing per capita animal health expenditure, and increasing pet insurance industry.

The prominent players in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market are Covetrus, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany), Integra LifeSciences (US), Avante Animal Health (DRE Veterinary) (US), Summit Hill Laboratories (US), Burtons Medical Equipment Limited (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Eickemeyer (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Macan Manufacturing (US), XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALSA APPARECCHI MEDICALI SRL (Italy), and KENTAMED Ltd. (Europe).

