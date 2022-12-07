U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.62
    -4.95 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -1.85 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +17.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.57 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    +0.0080 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4410
    -0.5190 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.30
    -165.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.01
    -7.03 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rising pet ownership- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The rising pet ownership is notably driving the veterinary eye care services market growth. However, factors such as the stringent regulatory approval process of drugs may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Download a sample now!

Read the 117-page report with TOC on "Veterinary eye care services market analysis report by application (dogs, cats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/veterinary-eye-care-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=bw17%28v3%29_report_wk50_2022_014&utm_content=IRTNTR74243

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Major Trend

  • The rising awareness about pet insurance is a primary trend for the veterinary eye care market growth.

  • The higher adoptions of pet insurance are due to favorable pet insurance policies and will fuel the growth of the global veterinary eye care market during the forecast period.

  • Countries such as the US and Canada are adopting health insurance policies for pets, which can help them cover the medical expenses of their pets. The demand for pet insurance has also increased in parts of Asia.

  • The growing popularity of pet insurance should help owners avail proper medical treatment, which will drive the growth of the global veterinary eye care market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Key Vendors

  • Bausch Health Co Inc

  • Akorn Operating Co. LLC

  • Animal HealthQuest

  • Beaphar Beheer BV

  • Central Garden and Pet Co.

  • Epicur Pharma

  • I MED Pharma Inc.

  • Innovacyn Inc.

  • Manna Pro Products LLC

  • Menicon Co. Ltd.

  • MiracleCorp Products

  • TVM UK Animal Health Ltd.

  • Zoetis Inc.

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cats - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe – size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • ROW – size, and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

What are the key data covered in the veterinary eye care services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary eye care services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary eye care services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the veterinary eye care services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the veterinary eye care services market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

 Veterinary CRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Veterinary CRO market size is forecasted to grow by USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

 Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The animal pregnancy test kit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to grow by USD 98.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cassettes, strips, and enzyme-linked immunoassay), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Veterinary eye care Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

117

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 788.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Healthcare Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC

  • 10.4 Animal HealthQuest

  • 10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc

  • 10.6 Epicur Pharma

  • 10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.

  • 10.8 Innovacyn Inc.

  • 10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC

  • 10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 MiracleCorp Products

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026
Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-eye-care-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-788-78-million-from-2021-to-2026--market-is-driven-by-rising-pet-ownership--technavio-301695969.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Stock Is Dropping. Further Easing of China’s Covid-19 Measures Isn’t Helping.

    Trade data for November showed sharp falls in the country's exports and imports from a year earlier, undercutting positivity around relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade

    The Apple CEO announced that chips powering Apple devices would be manufactured at a chip-making factory in Phoenix

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has fared worse by shedding 45% of its value in that timeframe. By now, most people are familiar with the much-talked-about slowdown in Amazon's e-commerce segment, which is one of many stay-at-home winners facing difficult comps and overexpansion after the boom years in 2020 and 2021. What is less highlighted, however, is the weakness in cloud services, which now make up 15% of Amazon's revenue and practically all of its operating income amid losses in the other reporting segments.

  • There Are Plenty of Reservations About Airbnb

    Airbnb will be heading lower in the weeks ahead as the fundamental backdrop has weakened. On Tuesday Morgan Stanley cut their fundamental rating of the travel company to "sell". In this daily bar chart of ABNB, below, we can see a number of downtrends.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • The crude-oil rally of 2022 has flamed out. Still, these investors expect more gains for oil and gas stocks

    The disconnect between gains in energy stocks and the slump in crude oil prices suggests that something has to give. Energy market analysts say oil prices are more likely to rise than stocks are to fall. Energy stocks hit a 2022 high in mid-November, even as WTI crude (CL) has gradually sunk 40% since June.

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • U.S. oil prices drop 3%, pressured by China demand uncertainty, rise in domestic product stocks

    Oil prices settled lower Wednesday as U.S. government data show domestic supplies of crude oil fell, but gasoline and distillate inventories saw a sharp climb.

  • Glencore Says This Time Is Different for Coming Copper Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Buy the Weakness in BorgWarner as the Stock Bottoms

    BorgWarner supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. Let's check out the charts and technical gauges. In this daily bar chart of BWA, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since March.

  • Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy. Brent futures for February delivery fell $1.20 to $78.15 a barrel, a 1.55% loss, by 12:34 p.m. ET (17:34 GMT). U.S. distillate stocks posted a build 6.2 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding estimates for a 2.2 million barrel rise.

  • Oil Tumbles to Erase 2022 Gains on Easing Demand for Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- It doesn’t take much to get oil prices moving lower these days, thanks to shrinking liquidity that’s sapped the life out of the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Worried About Treasury Curve Signals: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialBoth benchm

  • Which Countries Are Paying The Most For Energy And Fuel?

    Energy prices across the board have jumped since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but some countries are feeling the pain a bit more than others

  • Streaming: Former Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?

    Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's Acquisition, Chevron's Venezuela Update & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (CVX), Suncor Energy (SU), Eni (E) and Enbridge (ENB) hogged attention during the week.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks

    Nine Energy Service Inc., TORM PLC, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. lead peers in the momentum category, rising eight-fold in the past year as the Russell 1000 fell 11%.