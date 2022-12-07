Veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rising pet ownership- Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The rising pet ownership is notably driving the veterinary eye care services market growth. However, factors such as the stringent regulatory approval process of drugs may impede the market growth.
Read the 117-page report with TOC on "Veterinary eye care services market analysis report by application (dogs, cats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026".
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Veterinary eye care Services Market: Major Trend
The rising awareness about pet insurance is a primary trend for the veterinary eye care market growth.
The higher adoptions of pet insurance are due to favorable pet insurance policies and will fuel the growth of the global veterinary eye care market during the forecast period.
Countries such as the US and Canada are adopting health insurance policies for pets, which can help them cover the medical expenses of their pets. The demand for pet insurance has also increased in parts of Asia.
The growing popularity of pet insurance should help owners avail proper medical treatment, which will drive the growth of the global veterinary eye care market.
Veterinary eye care Services Market: Key Vendors
Bausch Health Co Inc
Akorn Operating Co. LLC
Animal HealthQuest
Beaphar Beheer BV
Central Garden and Pet Co.
Epicur Pharma
I MED Pharma Inc.
Innovacyn Inc.
Manna Pro Products LLC
Menicon Co. Ltd.
MiracleCorp Products
TVM UK Animal Health Ltd.
Zoetis Inc.
Veterinary eye care Services Market: Segmentation Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cats - size, and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe – size, and forecast 2021-2026
ROW – size, and forecast 2021-2026
What are the key data covered in the veterinary eye care services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary eye care services market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary eye care services market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the veterinary eye care services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the veterinary eye care services market
Veterinary eye care Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
117
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 788.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
4.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Healthcare Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC
10.4 Animal HealthQuest
10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc
10.6 Epicur Pharma
10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.
10.8 Innovacyn Inc.
10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC
10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.
10.11 MiracleCorp Products
10.12 Zoetis Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
