Veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rising pet ownership- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The rising pet ownership is notably driving the veterinary eye care services market growth. However, factors such as the stringent regulatory approval process of drugs may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Download a sample now!

Read the 117-page report with TOC on "Veterinary eye care services market analysis report by application (dogs, cats, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/veterinary-eye-care-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=bw17%28v3%29_report_wk50_2022_014&utm_content=IRTNTR74243

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the Report

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Major Trend

The rising awareness about pet insurance is a primary trend for the veterinary eye care market growth .

The higher adoptions of pet insurance are due to favorable pet insurance policies and will fuel the growth of the global veterinary eye care market during the forecast period.

Countries such as the US and Canada are adopting health insurance policies for pets, which can help them cover the medical expenses of their pets. The demand for pet insurance has also increased in parts of Asia.

The growing popularity of pet insurance should help owners avail proper medical treatment, which will drive the growth of the global veterinary eye care market.

Story continues

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Key Vendors

Bausch Health Co Inc

Akorn Operating Co. LLC

Animal HealthQuest

Beaphar Beheer BV

Central Garden and Pet Co.

Epicur Pharma

I MED Pharma Inc.

Innovacyn Inc.

Manna Pro Products LLC

Menicon Co. Ltd.

MiracleCorp Products

TVM UK Animal Health Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

Veterinary eye care Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cats - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe – size, and forecast 2021-2026

ROW – size, and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

What are the key data covered in the veterinary eye care services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary eye care services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary eye care services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the veterinary eye care services market across APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the veterinary eye care services market

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

Veterinary CRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Veterinary CRO market size is forecasted to grow by USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Animal Pregnancy Test Kit Market by product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The animal pregnancy test kit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to grow by USD 98.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cassettes, strips, and enzyme-linked immunoassay), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Veterinary eye care Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 117 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 788.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Healthcare Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC

10.4 Animal HealthQuest

10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc

10.6 Epicur Pharma

10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.

10.8 Innovacyn Inc.

10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC

10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.

10.11 MiracleCorp Products

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-eye-care-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-788-78-million-from-2021-to-2026--market-is-driven-by-rising-pet-ownership--technavio-301695969.html

SOURCE Technavio