Veterinary Eye Care Market Size to record USD 788.78 Million Growth at a CAGR of 4.65% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Bausch Health Co Inc. And Akorn Operating Co. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is set to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The veterinary eye care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.

Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our veterinary eye care market report covers the following areas:

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The rising pet ownership, increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets & Increasing burden of eye diseases in animals will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The stringent regulatory approval process of drugs, lack of sufficient budget and veterinary eye care specialists in underdeveloped countries & increasing incidents of product recalls due to negative side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Veterinary Eye Care Market is segmented as below:

Application

The veterinary eye care market share growth by the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs, pet owners are becoming careful and try not to compromise their health. In addition, dogs are appointed for searching operations owing to their sharp vision, by police forces, bomb squads, and other security agencies to neutralize possible threats.

Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growing interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the veterinary eye care market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Veterinary Eye Care Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Veterinary Eye Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary eye care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the veterinary eye care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the veterinary eye care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary eye care market vendors

Veterinary Eye Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 788.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC

10.4 Animal HealthQuest

10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc

10.6 Epicur Pharma

10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.

10.8 Innovacyn Inc.

10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC

10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.

10.11 MiracleCorp Products

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

