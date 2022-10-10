U.S. markets closed

Veterinary Eye Care Market Size to record USD 788.78 Million Growth at a CAGR of 4.65% by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Bausch Health Co Inc. And Akorn Operating Co. - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is set to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The veterinary eye care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our veterinary eye care market report covers the following areas:

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics 

  • Drivers - The rising pet ownership, increasing focus on the health and wellness of pets & Increasing burden of eye diseases in animals will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges - The stringent regulatory approval process of drugs, lack of sufficient budget and veterinary eye care specialists in underdeveloped countries & increasing incidents of product recalls due to negative side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants.

  • For detailed information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Veterinary Eye Care Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The veterinary eye care market share growth by the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. With the growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs, pet owners are becoming careful and try not to compromise their health. In addition, dogs are appointed for searching operations owing to their sharp vision, by police forces, bomb squads, and other security agencies to neutralize possible threats.

  • Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growing interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the veterinary eye care market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Veterinary Eye Care Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Veterinary Eye Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary eye care market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the veterinary eye care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the veterinary eye care market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary eye care market vendors

Related Reports:

Veterinary Eye Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 788.78 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bausch Health Co Inc, Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Animal HealthQuest, Beaphar Beheer BV, Central Garden and Pet Co., Epicur Pharma, I MED Pharma Inc., Innovacyn Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Menicon Co. Ltd., MiracleCorp Products, TVM UK Animal Health Ltd., and Zoetis Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akorn Operating Co. LLC

  • 10.4 Animal HealthQuest

  • 10.5 Bausch Health Co Inc

  • 10.6 Epicur Pharma

  • 10.7 I MED Pharma Inc.

  • 10.8 Innovacyn Inc.

  • 10.9 Manna Pro Products LLC

  • 10.10 Menicon Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 MiracleCorp Products

  • 10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Veterinary Eye Care Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-eye-care-market-size-to-record-usd-788-78-million-growth-at-a-cagr-of-4-65-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-bausch-health-co-inc-and-akorn-operating-co---technavio-301643704.html

SOURCE Technavio

