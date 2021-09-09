Veterinary Hope Foundation Brings Awareness On World Suicide Prevention Day 2021

Foundation aims to stem the high rate of suicide in the veterinary community by spreading awareness and hope

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, the Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by a group of veterinarians, is bringing awareness to the mental health crisis that the veterinary community is facing. Veterinarians are about three times more likely than the general population to die by suicide.

Veterinary Hope Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Veterinary Hope Foundation)

This World Suicide Prevention Day, Veterinary Hope Foundation aims to stem high rate of suicide in veterinary community.

The foundation's mission is to combat this shocking statistic by providing early suicide prevention, education and connection programs specifically tailored to address the mental health needs of the animal care community. To help raise awareness for this cause, the VHF is releasing three PSA videos via social and other channels this month.

Governed by an accomplished board of mental health and veterinarian experts, the VHF offers support in the form of multiple interactive support groups for veterinarians, each led by a mental health professional. These groups focus on issues meaningful to practicing veterinarians such as communicating with distraught clients, balancing family and work, handling grief and building emotional stamina.

"Veterinary Hope Foundation started with the belief that despite the heartache and pain that many veterinarians currently feel, there is hope," said Blair McConnel, veterinarian and co-founder, Veterinary Hope Foundation. "This World Suicide Prevention Day, we're hoping to spread the word about the resources, council and help Veterinary Hope Foundation is offering. Our first support group launches later this month."

In addition to providing resources, the VHF is reaching out to the larger pet-owning community with a campaign to encourage pet owners, animal lovers and people in general to share content that expresses gratitude for the veterinarians who care for animals. The main objective is to spread awareness of the current issues and provide an outlet to donate. On this platform, content can be created and shared through several channels using the hashtag #ShareVetLove. Visit ShareVetLove.org to learn more.

Story continues

You can learn more about the foundation, its mission and resources by visiting VeterinaryHope.org.

MEDIA: Click HERE for downloadable images or HERE to get a sneak peek of our PSA videos.

About Veterinary Hope Foundation

Founded in May 2021, Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on early prevention, education and connection programs tailored for the animal care community. Built on the belief that there's hope for veterinarians in crisis, the VHF provides veterinarians with the preventive tools and support they need to navigate the common stressors unique to their profession. With veterinarians about three times more likely than the general population to die by suicide, the VHF aims to generate broad awareness of the issue and create lasting change through its public Share Vet Love awareness campaign. Governed by a board of directors and advisory panel composed of mental health experts, practicing veterinarians and animal lovers, the VHF is uniquely positioned to impact the future of the veterinarian profession. To learn more about the VHF, please visit VeterinaryHope.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-hope-foundation-brings-awareness-on-world-suicide-prevention-day-2021-301371947.html

SOURCE Veterinary Hope Foundation