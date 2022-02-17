U.S. markets closed

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology, Animal, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Immunodiagnostics segment occupies the largest share in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in the forecasted period

Based on technology, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Other Technologies. The higher preference for this technology by veterinarians, pet owners, and livestock producers contributes to the large share of the immunodiagnostics segment. The growing demand for early & accurate diagnosis; increasing preference for in-house testing; and the increasing applications of immunodiagnostics are supporting the growth of this application segment.

The companion animal segment dominated the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020

Based on the animal type, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into companion animal and food-producing animals. In 2020, the companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. The growth in this segment is attributed to the increasing pet ownership (especially in developed countries), rising penetration of pet insurance, a growing number of veterinary practitioners globally, and increasing animal disease control and disease prevention measures.

Veterinary reference laboratories are the major end users in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market

Based on end users, the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals and clinics, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes and universities. In 2020, veterinary reference laboratories were the major end users in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of veterinarians, the increasing number of veterinary practices, and the rising number of samples received for diagnostics in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices. Rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care is further expected to propel market growth.

North America accounts for the largest share in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market in the forecasted period

North America accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. The growth in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market of North America is characterized by the increasing population of companion and food-producing animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, the availability of technologically advanced veterinary reference laboratories, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-user and Country (2020)
4.3 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region (2019-2026)
4.5 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
5.2.1.2 Increasing Companion Animal Population
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and the Subsequent Growth in Animal Health Expenditure
5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies
5.2.1.5 Increasing Disease Control & Disease Prevention Measures
5.2.1.6 Rising Incidence of Transboundary & Zoonotic Diseases
5.2.1.7 Growing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Devices
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs
5.2.2.2 High Costs of Veterinary Diagnostic Tests
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Pcr-Testing Panels for COVID-19 Testing in Animals
5.2.3.2 Untapped Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.2.4.1 Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets
5.2.4.2 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
5.4 Industry Trends
5.4.1 Rising Vegan Population
5.4.2 Adoption of Web Monitoring and Other Digital Aids to Detect Emerging Infectious Diseases in Animals
5.4.3 Expansive Growth in Veterinary Businesses
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem Market Map
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for Veterinary Diagnostics
5.9.2 Patent Publication Trends (2011-December 2021)
5.9.3 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis
5.10 Technological Analysis

6 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Immunodiagnostics
6.2.1 Lateral Flow Assays
6.2.1.1 Lateral Flow Assays Offer Rapid Results & Accurate Diagnosis
6.2.2 Elisa Tests
6.2.2.1 Elisa Tests Have Gained Widespread Popularity in the Market Owing to Their Efficacy and Accurate Validation of Results
6.2.3 Other Immunodiagnostic Products
6.3 Molecular Diagnostics
6.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Tests
6.3.1.1 Pcr is an Effective Tool for the Diagnosis of Diseases in Food-Producing Animals and Companion Animals
6.3.2 Microarrays
6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements and the Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases are Factors Supporting the Growth of this Market
6.3.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products
6.4 Other Technologies

7 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Companion Animals
7.2.1 Dogs
7.2.1.1 The Pet Dog Population Has Grown Significantly in Recent Years
7.2.2 Cats
7.2.2.1 Increasing Pet Cat Population to Drive the Market Growth
7.2.3 Horses
7.2.3.1 Research Programs on Horse Health Awareness is a Major Factor Driving the Demand for Infection Diagnostics for this Segment
7.2.4 Other Companion Animals
7.2.5 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Companion Animals, by Infection Type
7.2.5.1 Viral Infections
7.2.5.1.1 The Highly Contagious Nature of Viral Diseases is a Major Factor Driving the Demand for Infection Diagnostics in Companion Animals
7.2.5.2 Bacterial Infections
7.2.5.2.1 The Bacterial Infections Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2020
7.2.5.3 Parasitic Infections
7.2.5.3.1 Rising Incidence of Worm Infestation in Companion Animals to Support the Growth of this Market
7.2.5.4 Other Infections
7.3 Food-Producing Animals
7.3.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Food-Producing Animals, by Animal Type
7.3.1.1 Cattle
7.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Meat & Dairy Products to Support the Growth of this Segment
7.3.1.2 Swine
7.3.1.2.1 Extensive Use of Infectious Disease Diagnostics as a Response to Epidemic Outbreaks in this Segment
7.3.1.3 Poultry
7.3.1.3.1 The Growth of this Segment is Driven by the Growing Poultry Population and Rising Production Volumes
7.3.1.4 Other Food-Producing Animals
7.3.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market for Food-Producing Animals, by Infection Type
7.3.2.1 Bacterial Infections
7.3.2.1.1 The Bacterial Infections Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Food-Producing Animals Market in 2020
7.3.2.2 Viral Infections
7.3.2.2.1 Need for Early Disease Diagnosis and the Rising Awareness for Viral Infections to Support the Market Growth
7.3.2.3 Parasitic Infections
7.3.2.3.1 Worm Infestations are a Significant Problem for Pet & Companion Animal Owners
7.3.2.4 Other Infections

8 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Veterinary Reference Laboratories
8.2.1 Veterinary Reference Laboratories is the Largest End-user Segment
8.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
8.3.1 Increased Pet Ownership and Spending on Pet Care to Propel Market Growth
8.4 Point-Of-Care/ In-House Testing
8.4.1 Point-Of-Care Testing is Easy-To-Use, Cost-Effective, and Offers Swift Results
8.5 Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities
8.5.1 Increasing Collaborations Between Private Companies and Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities to Drive Market Growth

9 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/ Right to Win
10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Startups
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Dynamic Companies
10.6.3 Starting Blocks
10.6.4 Responsive Companies
10.7 Company Footprint
10.7.1 Technology Footprint of Major Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
10.7.2 Animal Footprint of Major Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
10.7.3 End-User Footprint of Major Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
10.7.4 Geographic Footprint of Major Players in the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals
10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.2 Zeotis
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.1.4 Virbac
11.1.5 Biomerieux S.A.
11.1.6 Heska Corporation
11.1.7 Idvet
11.1.8 Neogen Corporation
11.1.9 Qiagen N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience)
11.1.10 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
11.1.11 Agrolabo S.P.A.
11.1.12 Bionote Usa Inc.
11.1.13 Biogal Galed Labs
11.1.14 Biochek
11.1.15 Biopanda Reagents Ltd.
11.1.16 Urit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.
11.1.17 Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
11.1.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.19 Livet
11.1.20 Indical Bioscience GmbH
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Fassisi, GmbH
11.2.2 Alvedia
11.2.3 Skyer, Inc.
11.2.4 Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
11.2.5 Precision Biosensor

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvjy96

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-by-technology-animal-end-user-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301485176.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

