Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Disease Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The veterinary monitoring equipment market was valued at US$255.583 million in the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.22%, to reach the market size of US$572.834 million by the year 2027. The very rationale for the growth of the veterinary monitoring equipment market has changed during the last few months due to the COVID 19 and has brought into focus, concomitantly raising the awareness of zoonotic diseases, or zoonoses, which is a negative externality arising from human-animal interaction that occurs almost daily. The ways individuals can get infected with germs that can cause zoonotic diseases generally include direct as well as indirect contact with animals. It also includes vector-borne, foodborne, and waterborne diseases.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people can be spread from animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals. The pandemic has also affected the global livestock trade with global export forecasts for the beef and chicken meat trade being trimmed due to emerging threats from the spread of the pandemic.



Further, concerning the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) between February 15 and March 01, 2019, 99,5% of all losses (27,393 of 27,510 animals) occurred in Asia. China notified 25,371 losses, while Vietnam notified 2,022. All losses reported in Europe (117) were notified by Romania.



Moreover, the global pork production forecast is lowered by 2 % to 94.3 million tons on lowered expectations for China where the industry struggles to recover from African swine fever (ASF). Additionally, global production is forecast 7 % lower year-over-year, largely due to reduced output in China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, all countries affected by ASF. Therefore, the aforementioned delineates the importance of veterinary monitoring equipment to sustain livestock farms and prevent disruption in the global food trade thereby ensuring world food security.



Pets have emerged as an inseparable part of human lives bond between people and their pets can increase fitness, lower stress, and bring happiness to their owners. Therefore, the aforementioned advantages are manifested into health benefits of as decreased blood pressure, decreased cholesterol levels, decreased feelings of loneliness, decreased triglyceride levels, increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities, and creased opportunities for socialization, among others.

Due to the increased pet ownership, at least 1,000,000 direct and indirect jobs are generated by pet ownership Viz. veterinarians or breeders or connected supply industries. Therefore, the aforesaid suggests the symbiotic relationship between a human and an animal companion has led to an increased propensity for pet ownership and is poised to fuel the need for medical attention through the means of veterinarian services is expected to catapult the Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market to a new echelon during the forecast period.



The vital sign monitors market is expected to develop significantly over the projected period, based on type. Monitoring is critical for the survival and well-being of animals. The monitoring aids in enhancing the consistency of surgical outcomes and, as a result, the reliability of data collected from each animal. Animals' central nervous systems, cardiovascular systems, and respiratory systems are all affected by anaesthetics, and temperature control is also disrupted in many species, resulting in hypothermia and concomitant cardiac and respiratory alterations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $255.58 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $572.83 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

