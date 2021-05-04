U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.89
    -49.77 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,969.67
    -143.56 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,529.71
    -365.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.94
    -36.51 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.71
    +1.22 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -16.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.53 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2018
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0090 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3500
    +0.2890 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,698.73
    -3,898.97 (-6.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.64
    -26.29 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market are Merck & Co. Inc. , Zoetis Inc. , Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $13.

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067905/?utm_source=GNW
22 billion in 2020 to $14.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of veterinary pharmaceuticals and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary medicines which are used for pet animals and farm animals (includes vaccines, antibiotics and parasiticides).

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others.For instance, the EU agencies require 6 to 12 months to approve the veterinary medicinal products.

Moreover, it requires all parts of the registration dossier to be submitted together unlike the US-FDA which accepts phased submissions.The US-FDA assesses each technical section for 6 months which may increase to another 6 months’ cycle if questions/concerns are raised.

However, the technical sections’ assessment is done simultaneously and therefore the manufacturers should identify the time taking steps and plan the work accordingly and estimate date of approval.Also, the license validity and renewal of the application in EU region is very difficult upon the existing regulatory policies.

Therefore, the manufacturers of veterinary pharmaceuticals should plan well, communicate effectively in order to minimize the costs and reduce timelines.

The rise in generic drugs for animal care is being seen as the latest trend in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.The economical nature of generic drugs is enabling the pet lovers to take care of their pets efficiently.

FDA has approved 22 generic animal drugs for cats and dogs which has increased the adoption of generic drugs by the veterinarians. According to a survey conducted on 520 veterinarians by Brakke and Trone Brand Energy Inc., around 80% of the veterinarians confirmed that they are using generic drugs in order to save the pet owners’ money. However, the lower margin of profit given by generic drug manufacturers compared with heavy margins of branded drugs needs to be looked in by the veterinarians.

Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary pharmaceuticals market.Increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require medicines to treat animals for the disease.

For instance, according to Banfield State of Pet Health report, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 to 23.6 cases whereas the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases among animals results in increased demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is being restrained by lack of awareness about animal healthcare.According to the Animal Welfare Act 2006 a proper healthcare means the pet should have the regular vaccination, a suitable diet, protection from pain, suffering and should be free from any kind of disease.

According to the latest PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) UK report 2018, only 38% people in the UK are aware of this legislation which shows a very less proportion of the population is aware of the animal healthcare and acts as a major restraint for the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067905/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Secretive Billionaire Kenneth Dart Makes $6.7 Billion Bet on Tobacco Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the stock market might give back its April gains

    The market will give back its April gains over the next two months.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Telenor writes off Myanmar business after coup, posts Q1 loss

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's Telenor wrote off the value of its Myanmar operation in light of the country's deteriorating security and human rights situation, plunging the group into a first-quarter loss and sending its shares lower on Tuesday. While it will continue to operate in Myanmar, Telenor's mobile business in the Asian country, where it has had a presence since 2014, remains severely restricted following the military's seizing of power in a Feb. 1 coup. The new regime imposed network restrictions for all operators, and on March 15 ordered a nationwide shutdown of mobile data that has since cut Telenor's subscription and traffic revenues in the country in half, the company said.

  • Thousands of big new pickups aren't going to customers. Here's why.

    Ford and GM hit hardest, building fewer cars for consumers amid a worsening chip crisis.

  • Warren Buffett is right, inflation is running rampant

    Inflation is picking up in a major way, C-suites across the country warn.

  • Working from home 'doesn't work for those who want to hustle': JPMorgan CEO

    Working from home does not work for everyone, especially those who want "to hustle," JPMorgan Chase & Co's chief executive said on Tuesday at a conference in New York. The largest American bank recently told it workers that it expects all U.S.-based employees back in offices on a rotational basis by early July, subject to current public health rules limiting office capacity to 50%. Bank CEO Jamie Dimon said he wants people back at work because exclusively working from home "doesn't work for young people."

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • The Ghost of ‘Volmageddon’ Is Back to Haunt New Volatility Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget a Bitcoin ETF. For many Wall Street stock traders the most eagerly awaited exchange-traded funds are just as speculative -- and even more controversial.Known as short-volatility products, a fresh twist in a legal battle is bringing these strategies riding calm markets back into the limelight at a time when at least three issuers are trying to launch new funds.A New York appeals court ruled late last month that Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations it engineered the implosion of its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term notes (ticker XIV), the central event in an episode of 2018 turmoil that came to be known as “Volmaggedon.”Back then, a stock rout triggered a sudden spike in volatility that in turn caused Credit Suisse to recall the product, which was essentially a bet on falling swings in equity prices. With almost $1.9 billion of assets, its collapse was believed to have compounded the selloff.Now, the Credit Suisse ruling threatens to reignite the concerns that have dogged these dangerous but popular instruments for years.“The SEC’s biggest concern is probably avoiding a repeat of the February 5, 2018-style VIX futures spike and liquidity crash,” said Vance Harwood of consultancy Six Figure Investing. That incident was “probably due to the rebalancing needs of the leveraged ETPs,” he said.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March approved Volatility Shares LLC’s -1x Short VIX Futures ETF before promptly releasing a letter effectively putting the action on hold so that it could be reviewed.Dynamic Shares Trust also appears to have approval for its Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF, but the product still has additional hurdles to clear with the SEC.Simplify Asset Management, another short-volatility product hopeful, has yet to progress beyond filing a registration statement.‘Engineered Collapse’At issue in the Credit Suisse legal dispute is whether the bank intended to cause a collapse in XIV’s value through trades in futures contracts for the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX.The note was designed to gain when futures fell, and lose value when they rose. Put simply, it generated profits as long as stocks remained calm but was liable to crash if volatility hit.Read more: Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear IndexIn the course of managing the note, Credit Suisse routinely bought VIX futures in the open market, according to court documents. As the note got bigger, the bank had to buy an ever-larger amount, which had the knock-on effect of pushing up their price.Ultimately the price of these futures soared, and so the value of XIV slumped. The plaintiffs in the case, a group of investors led by Set Capital LLC, allege the bank enacted “a scheme to sell millions of XIV Notes before engineering a near-total collapse in their price,” according to the court documents.Credit Suisse contends in its filings that its trades were done for legitimate hedging purposes.“We are pleased that the court has affirmed the dismissal of a significant portion of the case, and we remain confident that plaintiffs’ remaining claims are inconsistent with the facts, without merit, and will be dismissed in due course,” said a spokesperson for the bank.Safety MeasuresRegardless of how the case is resolved, the proposed new short-volatility products have taken measures to reduce the chances of the kind of meltdown endured by XIV. The Dynamic Shares fund is actively managed, which its issuer says will “provide better risk management than passively managed short VIX” products, according to a filing.The sponsors of the Volatility Shares ETF plan to limit the fund’s ability to trade VIX futures during a 15-minute period at the end of the day to 10% of the outstanding contracts. The product will also calculate its closing value by using a 15 minute time-weighted average price ending at 4 p.m. in New York, versus using the settlement prices of the futures, which are typically determined in the two minutes before 4 p.m.“Previous funds have just used the settlement price of the future, which has always been tricky because they have to hit as close as they can to that settlement,” said Volatility Shares co-founder Stuart Barton.The product from Simplify also attempts to improve on XIV by mitigating the eye-watering losses a noteholder can suffer when stock volatility spikes. It’ll do so by holding options on VIX futures and the S&P 500 Index that are designed to gain in a market crash.With the VIX still well below 20 and stocks setting records, demand for new vehicles could be high. Only a handful of short-volatility exchange-traded products exist in the U.S., notably the $544 million ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY). Traders have also opted to short long products.“Despite their dangers to investors and outlaw notoriety, they were pretty beloved trading products for a certain group of people,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How record-high lumber prices are making new homes less affordable

    New home buyers are getting priced out of the market thanks to surging input prices and demand

  • Pfizer bets on COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, sees sales of $26 billion in 2021

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70% to $26 billion and said demand from governments around the world trying to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come. Revenue from the vaccine - developed with German partner BioNTech SE - is expected to account for more than one third of Pfizer's full-year sales this year. The forecast is based on already signed contracts for 1.6 billion vaccine doses to be delivered this year.

  • Euro-Area Factories Face Unprecedented Supply-Chain Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereEuro-area manufacturers are battling unprecedented delays in securing raw materials and parts, leading to a record build-up of uncompleted orders and rising prices as the economy starts to recover.Factories surveyed by IHS Markit cited a “mismatch of supply and demand” along with transport difficulties -- especially sea freight -- as the main reasons for delays. A gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 62.9 in April, the highest reading in the survey’s 24-year history though slightly below an earlier estimate.Companies reported higher costs for chemicals, metals and plastics and ran down their inventories to cope.“Euro-zone manufacturing is booming,” said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit’s chief business economist. “The consequence of demand running ahead of supply is higher prices being charged by manufacturers, which are now also rising at the fastest rate ever recorded by the survey.”Coronavirus infections and slow progress on vaccinations drove the euro zone into a double-dip recession in the first quarter, leaving the bloc’s economy trailing far behind the U.S. Yet a pickup in inoculations and the prospect that the region’s 800 billion-euro ($963 billion) joint recovery fund will soon kick in has fueled optimism.More Than 1.16 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerWilliamson said increases in employment and investment in machinery and equipment signaled in the survey may help companies overcome the capacity constraints.“This should help bring supply and demand more into line, taking some pressure off prices,” he said. “But this will inevitably take time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign Investors Dominate Short Sellers After Korea Lifts Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea lifted what was the world’s longest ban on short-selling on Monday, and foreign traders piled in.Overseas investors accounted for 90.7% of total daily shorts by value in Kospi on Monday, betting against 738 billion won ($659 million) worth of stocks, according to the Korea Exchange. They rushed in again on Tuesday, making up 86% of bearish bets. That’s well above the 59% of short values they averaged in 2019 before Korea imposed a ban on the trading strategy in March last year as the pandemic spread.Much of foreign investors’ bearish bets weren’t a call on the broader market, however, and were targeted either on stocks they expect will be removed from key indexes -- like Lotte Corp. -- or highly valued biotech shares like Celltrion Inc.After a 13-month ban, Korea resumed short selling on Monday on 351 stocks on Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150. During the past year, retail investors who fueled record gains in Korean stock market have feared the repercussions from short selling and have asked regulators to impose a permanent ban.Retail investors also showed some early signs of taking to the trade. Small-time traders made up 1.6% of daily shorts on Monday-- versus 0.8% in 2019. Local institutions were less downbeat than before: they accounted for just 7.7% of short value, about half of their daily average of such bets two years ago.“Kospi in the past had about a 50-50 equal weight between foreign investors and local institutions,” said Sanghyun Park, an analyst at Smartkarma, adding local institutions “stayed quiet” when it came to short selling on Monday. It was too early to draw a conclusion about future foreign capital inflows based on one day of trading, he said.The resumption of short-selling took a toll on markets on Monday, with the Kospi ending 0.7% lower and the Kosdaq, the smaller tech and health-care-heavy index, down 2.2%. Foreign investors were net sellers of Kospi shares again Tuesday, with the benchmark posting a modest gain.The health-care sector on the Kospi 200 also rebounded 0.7% on Tuesday after slumping 4.9% on Monday. Retail favorite Celltrion, which was among the most shorted stocks on Monday, rose 4.2% after tanking 6.2% lower the day before. Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co., a drugmaker that was heavily bet against on Monday and barred from being shorted on Tuesday by the exchange, slipped 1.8% on Tuesday after sinking 12.2% the previous day.The exchange bars stocks from being shorted for a day if they were heavily targeted, and on Tuesday also banned family-controlled conglomerate Lotte Corp. from being bet against.(Updates with latest exchange data in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Vaccine, With Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, a reflection of strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to partner BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up less than 1% to $40.04 at 10:24 a.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the BNT162b2 Covid-19 vaccine drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its statement Tuesday. “We also are in ongoing discussions with multiple countries around the world about their needs,” Bourla said, “and we expect these discussions to lead to additional supply agreements.”Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.Improving DeliveryAs the drug giant seeks to expand the vaccine’s use to younger populations, test third-dose boosters, and develop reformulated shots that combat variants, it’s also aiming to improve delivery.On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Separately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts into the future.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, Bourla said, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer-term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Excluding the vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, tech shares renew declines as investors eye more earnings

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Turkish Airlines Posts Rare Industry Profit Amid Cargo Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines became one of the first major carriers to post a profit this year after a boost in freight revenues helped it ride out a continuing passenger slump triggered by the coronavirus crisis.The Istanbul-based company said it posted first-quarter net income of $61 million, or 438 million liras, even as sales declined, reversing a year-earlier loss and beating analyst estimates.The carrier tapped into demand for cargo space that has been in short supply during the pandemic with fewer flights offering capacity in the holds of passenger aircraft. Foreign-exchange and tax gains also buoyed earnings, while operating expenses for everything from pilot wages to fuel were reduced.“The increased focus on cargo operations during the pandemic paid off,” said Burak Isyar, head of research at ICBC Turkey Securities.While airlines are beset by uncertainty as governments work toward resuming travel with the virus still raging, carriers with strong freight businesses have fared best. FedEx Corp., the biggest cargo airline, jumped the most in six months on March 19 as higher prices and online shopping lifted profit, while Qatar Airways, the No. 2, has resisted slashing capacity to target freight flows.Turkish Airlines, which has one of the industry’s biggest global networks, reported a year-earlier loss of $327 million in what’s always a low-season for airlines. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a loss of $6.4 million.Pilot Wages Cut by Half in Turkish Airlines’ Pact With UnionShares of Turkish Airlines closed 5.6% higher prior to the publication of the results after markets closed Monday. They were priced 1.5% lower as of 12:01 p.m. Tuesday.Quarterly HighlightsDetails from investor presentation:Cargo revenues rose 77% to $824 million while passenger revenues fell 55% to $901 million.Operating expenses declined by almost $1 billion, with fuel costs down 47%, personnel 38% and sales and marketing 42%.East Asia was the No. 1 revenue provider at 31% of the total. The region is the biggest source of cargo flows to Europe, which have been booming amid a switch to online shopping during lockdowns.(Updates with chart, adds shares in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Technology shares sink broader market in midday trading

    Stocks were solidly lower in midday trading Tuesday, dragged down by big technology companies like Apple and Google. Nearly every sector in the benchmark S&P 500 index fell as investors continue to focus on corporate earnings and gauge the economic recovery's progress. Earnings and most economic indicators have been signaling a steady recovery, but investors remain concerned about the lingering threat from COVID-19, inflation and other factors that could crimp progress.