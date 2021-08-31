New Veterinary School Admissions Solution Streamlines Application Process for Aspiring Animal Doctors

American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges teams up with admissions technology leader Liaison to launch new hours-tracking solution that simplifies vet school applications

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-veterinary students will have a powerful new tool to streamline the process of applying to schools of veterinary medicine, thanks to a new hours-tracking integration announced today by Liaison International.

Liaison (PRNewsfoto/Liaison)

Students applying through the Veterinary Medicine Centralized Application Service (VMCAS™) — created by Liaison and used by nearly every veterinary school in the United States — will now be able to use the Time2Track app to streamline the often-time-consuming process of tracking, documenting and sharing relevant experience hours as part of veterinary school applications.

"We're pleased to see Liaison develop this new app to make the application process more efficient and user-friendly," said Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe, CEO of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC). "This new integration will help applicants document, organize and submit information that helps our member institutions make the best admissions decisions."

Before applying for admission to veterinary school, prospective students are in many cases required to track and submit evidence of hundreds of hours of clinical experience along with recommendations from practicing veterinarians, test scores and other application materials. The integration of Time2Track will enable pre-veterinary students to more easily track and manage their in-service experience hours as they prepare for admission to one or more of the 46 veterinary schools worldwide using VMCAS.

According to data compiled from VMCAS applications, applicants report an average of 2,200 total experience hours from jobs, internships, undergraduate coursework and other experiences.

Demand for veterinarians continues to rise, in part due to an aging veterinary workforce, causing a shortage in some regions of the U.S. At the same time, dog and cat populations in the U.S. are expected to grow to 100 million and 85 million respectively by 2030, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Domestic dog ownership is projected to grow from 38% of all U.S. households to 45% by 2030.

"This solution helps prospective veterinary school students track and safeguard their earned hours of experience and seamlessly transfer them to their VMCAS application. Most importantly it makes the highly competitive application process a clear pathway to the profession," said George Haddad, Founder and CEO of Liaison.

Liaison offers over 40 different Centralized Application Services that streamline and optimize the admissions and enrollment processes. The company first launched VMCAS in 2013 in partnership with the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges as an admissions solution for veterinary school applicants and programs.

Learn more at liaisonedu.com and time2track.com. Visit time2track.com/vmcas to receive the latest updates on this release.

About AAVMC: The member institutions of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) promote and protect the health and wellbeing of people, animals and the environment by advancing the profession of veterinary medicine and preparing new generations of veterinarians to meet the evolving needs of a changing world. Founded in 1966, the AAVMC represents more than 40,000 faculty, staff and students across the global academic veterinary medical community. Our member institutions include veterinary medical colleges and schools in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand as well as departments of veterinary science and departments of comparative medicine in the U.S.

About Liaison International: Over the last three decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary recruitment marketing, processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS™), graduate management education (BusinessCAS™), graduate education (GradCAS™), veterinary medicine (VMCAS™), psychology (PSYCAS™) and architecture (ArchCAS™).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and time2track.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

