U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.00
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,435.00
    +83.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,643.75
    +46.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.00
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8750
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,128.42
    -875.58 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.29
    -12.57 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,112.18
    +322.89 (+1.16%)
     

New Veterinary School Admissions Solution Streamlines Application Process for Aspiring Animal Doctors

·4 min read

American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges teams up with admissions technology leader Liaison to launch new hours-tracking solution that simplifies vet school applications

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-veterinary students will have a powerful new tool to streamline the process of applying to schools of veterinary medicine, thanks to a new hours-tracking integration announced today by Liaison International.

Liaison (PRNewsfoto/Liaison)
Liaison (PRNewsfoto/Liaison)

Students applying through the Veterinary Medicine Centralized Application Service (VMCAS™) — created by Liaison and used by nearly every veterinary school in the United States — will now be able to use the Time2Track app to streamline the often-time-consuming process of tracking, documenting and sharing relevant experience hours as part of veterinary school applications.

"We're pleased to see Liaison develop this new app to make the application process more efficient and user-friendly," said Dr. Andrew T. Maccabe, CEO of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC). "This new integration will help applicants document, organize and submit information that helps our member institutions make the best admissions decisions."

Before applying for admission to veterinary school, prospective students are in many cases required to track and submit evidence of hundreds of hours of clinical experience along with recommendations from practicing veterinarians, test scores and other application materials. The integration of Time2Track will enable pre-veterinary students to more easily track and manage their in-service experience hours as they prepare for admission to one or more of the 46 veterinary schools worldwide using VMCAS.

According to data compiled from VMCAS applications, applicants report an average of 2,200 total experience hours from jobs, internships, undergraduate coursework and other experiences.

Demand for veterinarians continues to rise, in part due to an aging veterinary workforce, causing a shortage in some regions of the U.S. At the same time, dog and cat populations in the U.S. are expected to grow to 100 million and 85 million respectively by 2030, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Domestic dog ownership is projected to grow from 38% of all U.S. households to 45% by 2030.

"This solution helps prospective veterinary school students track and safeguard their earned hours of experience and seamlessly transfer them to their VMCAS application. Most importantly it makes the highly competitive application process a clear pathway to the profession," said George Haddad, Founder and CEO of Liaison.

Liaison offers over 40 different Centralized Application Services that streamline and optimize the admissions and enrollment processes. The company first launched VMCAS in 2013 in partnership with the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges as an admissions solution for veterinary school applicants and programs.

Learn more at liaisonedu.com and time2track.com. Visit time2track.com/vmcas to receive the latest updates on this release.

About AAVMC: The member institutions of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) promote and protect the health and wellbeing of people, animals and the environment by advancing the profession of veterinary medicine and preparing new generations of veterinarians to meet the evolving needs of a changing world. Founded in 1966, the AAVMC represents more than 40,000 faculty, staff and students across the global academic veterinary medical community. Our member institutions include veterinary medical colleges and schools in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand as well as departments of veterinary science and departments of comparative medicine in the U.S.

About Liaison International: Over the last three decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary recruitment marketing, processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS™), graduate management education (BusinessCAS™), graduate education (GradCAS™), veterinary medicine (VMCAS™), psychology (PSYCAS™) and architecture (ArchCAS™).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and time2track.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-veterinary-school-admissions-solution-streamlines-application-process-for-aspiring-animal-doctors-301365685.html

SOURCE Liaison

Recommended Stories

  • Biden has canceled almost $10B in student loan debt so far. Who got relief?

    And more relief could be on the way.

  • After the first week of classes, CMS reports COVID cases in nearly 100 schools

    The school district released its first coronavirus report of the new academic year Monday.

  • Professor quits during class as student refuses to wear a mask

    The professor said he could die from Covid-19 as he had underlying health conditions

  • West Virginia governor: 'You have to get vaccinated'

    As millions of students continue to return to school over the coming weeks, one state's governor is stepping up the call for vaccinations among his constituents.

  • China bans exams for six-year-old school children

    The education ministry says excessive exams are affecting the physical and mental health of pupils.

  • Schools, Teachers, Parents & Bans on Critical Race Theory

    State guidance for classroom instruction can fall like a negligible drop of water into the ocean of messages teachers receive. Directives about what and how to teach come not just from laws, after all, but also from district leaders, peers, parents, tests and textbooks. Critical race theory bans — which typically prohibit K-12 teachers from […]

  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be approved by early winter

    Pfizer's two-dose vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15.

  • ‘Selling a promise’: what Silicon Valley learned from the fall of Theranos

    The company’s collapse has changed the startup environment, but some say the industry still hasn’t faced a ‘true reckoning’ Madeleine Albright, Elizabeth Holmes, and Jack Ma attend a 2015 Clinton Global Initiative event in New York. Photograph: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic A charismatic young leader, billions of dollars in valuations and a technology that promised to change the world but failed to deliver: the meteoric rise and fantastic fall of the medical tech startup Theranos has been seen by many a

  • Duke sets new campus restrictions after surge in COVID cases among vaccinated students

    The vast majority of the cases on campus in the first week of classes have been among individuals who are fully vaccinated and who are asymptomatic.

  • CDC: Unvaccinated teacher caused an outbreak in classroom

    An outbreak at an elementary school classroom in San Francisco appears to have been caused by an unvaccinated teacher who was occasionally unmasked, a new case study out Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Why it matters: The outbreak — in which about 50% of the students got infected with COVID-19 — highlights the challenge of sending unvaccinated children back to school, particularly in light of the Delta variant’s increased transmissibility.Get market news worthy

  • Influential Idaho math teacher dies ‘likely’ in connection with COVID-19

    “Mrs. Thomas was a highly influential and highly respected teacher due to her nature, convictions and involvement.”

  • How an after-school program achieved a high vaccination rate in a Black neighborhood where most young adults are unvaccinated

    WASHINGTON - William Pitts was one of the first on staff to be vaccinated. He spent much of the pandemic stuck at home, missing the boys he once regularly saw at the after-school program where he works. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. He hesitated to get vaccinated initially. The 78-year-old, known to everyone in this Northeast Washington community as Elder Bill, had read about the Tuskegee syphilis study and revelati

  • CDC: Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher caused community-wide outbreak in California

    An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected more than half of her students with COVID-19, ultimately resulting in a community-wide outbreak in Marin County, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Why it matters: The outbreak, which took place in May, highlights the stakes surrounding a debate across the U.S. among school districts considering implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, like universal masking in schools. Stay o

  • ‘Substantial spread’: Idaho charter school to close for a week due to COVID-19

    The closure comes just about two weeks after students went back to the classroom for the first day of school.

  • CDC panel meets on COVID booster shots as hospitalizations soar

    A CDC panel is meeting Monday to discuss the latest research on the COVID vaccines and when most Americans will need booster shots.

  • School accused of sex trafficking ties faces wage theft suit

    A Twin Cities acupuncture school and clinic that had a massage program shuttered by the state last year over suspicions of sex trafficking is facing more questions about its practices, Axios has learned.What's happening: A class action suit filed against the American Academy of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (AAAOM) alleges that owners engaged in an "illegal, intentional, and systematic scheme" to steal wages from its acupuncturists.The federal complaint claims the clinic's previous owner did

  • U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

    The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities. "It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

  • 'A very unsafe environment': Liberty University student discusses on-campus coronavirus outbreak

    Liberty University joins a handful of colleges that have been forced to shift online as the fall semester kicks off due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Duke University tells all employees they must get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired

    If employees don’t get vaccinated by Oct. 1, they will be terminated and will not be eligible for rehire with Duke in the future.

  • As districts insist on vaccines, some teachers push back

    Some of the biggest school systems in the U.S. are taking a hard line with teachers and staff members who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19: Get a jab or lose your job. Most teachers already are vaccinated, and national teachers' unions have endorsed vaccine mandates, but the policies have sparked protests from educators and, in some cases, pushback from local district leaders who fear large numbers of departures. In Oregon, where school staffers statewide are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, the board for the 7,500-student district of Redmond last week passed a resolution protesting the mandate and mandatory mask-wearing in schools after “significant” opposition.