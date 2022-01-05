U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

Veterinary Software Market to Record 5.13% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022: By Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecasts to 2026

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Veterinary Software Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the drivers.

Attractive Opportunities in Veterinary Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Veterinary Software Market value is set to grow by USD 161.37 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Market Dynamics
One of the key factors driving growth in the veterinary software market is the rising pet population. The global pet population is on the rise as more and more households are adopting pets. For instance, roughly two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, most of which are dogs. The need to own a pet in the US stems from the belief that pets positively contribute to human lives. Other nations, such as China, have come a long way in having pets, which was once considered illegal. Brazil and India are also witnessing a significant increase in their pet populations. A study on the psychology of pet owners shows that the majority of pet owners believe that their pets positively impact their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. The rising adoption of pets has increased the demand for pet care, veterinary services, and veterinary visits. Thus, the rising veterinary services due to growing pet ownership are boosting the growth of the veterinary software market.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Covetrus Inc., ezyVet Software and Applications, FirmCloud Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., Vetter Software Inc., and VIA Information Systems, etc.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premises and cloud-based segments. The veterinary software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The veterinary software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The veterinary software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth momentum of the on-premises model is unsteady in nature due to the high costs incurred on switching from the on-premises to the cloud model. The emergence of SMEs, innovations in data security, and the inherent cost-effectiveness and flexibility of the cloud model are expected to drive the adoption of cloud technologies, which is expected to gradually and eventually erode the market share of the on-premises model during the forecast period.

Download this Veterinary Software Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Veterinary Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 161.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.13

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Animal Intelligence Software Inc., Brittons Wise Computer Inc., Covetrus Inc., ezyVet Software and Applications, FirmCloud Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Oehm und Rehbein GmbH, Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc., Vetter Software Inc., and VIA Information Systems

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

