Veterinary Software Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Software Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Veterinary Software Market

Global Veterinary Software Market
Global Veterinary Software Market

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary software market size reached US$ 478.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 724.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Veterinary software is utilized by veterinarians for streamlining everyday operations and completing back-office functions like accounting. It assists in managing patient information, planning and scheduling treatments and improving communication and client relationships. It also aids in simplifying the process and increasing the efficiency of the veterinary team, collecting data and creating reports, and following sustainable practices by reducing the use of paper. At present, advanced veterinary practice management software finds application in veterinary hospitals, while scaled-down versions are employed in small clinics.

Veterinary Software Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of pets, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the escalating demand for animal health diagnostics are among the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Veterinary software maintains drug databases, improves productivity and saves time. Consequently, a significant rise in the need for supervising daily tasks in animal clinics and hospitals is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technologically advanced software, such as cloud-based practice management systems, which provide solutions in one platform for all processes is impelling the market growth.

This advanced software assists in monitoring business profitability, storing diagnostic images, integrating patient data and tracking performance, ordering drug inventory, and accessing data from a portable device. It is a cost-efficient software solution for pet health practices, which can be remotely shared with other veterinary practitioners for various purposes like dual treatments, consultations, and training.

It is providing better care to animals, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Some of the other factors, including increasing availability of pet insurance, rising pet population, growing animal healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for animal-derived food products and the surging number of veterinary practitioners, are anticipated to create a favorable outlook for the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021

Million478.5 Million

Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027

Million724.8 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, delivery mode, practice type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

  • Practice Management Software

  • Imaging Software

  • Others

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

  • On-premises

  • Cloud/Web-Based

Breakup by Practice Type:

  • Small Animals

  • Mixed Animals

  • Equine

  • Food-producing Animals

  • Others

Breakup by End Use:

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Reference Laboratories

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global veterinary software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary software market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the practice type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global veterinary software market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Veterinary Software Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode

8 Market Breakup by Practice Type

9 Market Breakup by End Use

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

  • ClienTrax

  • Covetrus Inc.

  • Esaote SpA

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • Hippo Manager Software Inc.

  • IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • Onward Computer Systems

  • Patterson Companies Inc.

  • Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

  • Vetter Software Inc. (DaySmart Software Inc.)

  • VIA Information Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go74fe

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


