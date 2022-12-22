Veterinary Software Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Software Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Veterinary Software Market

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary software market size reached US$ 478.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 724.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.17% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Veterinary software is utilized by veterinarians for streamlining everyday operations and completing back-office functions like accounting. It assists in managing patient information, planning and scheduling treatments and improving communication and client relationships. It also aids in simplifying the process and increasing the efficiency of the veterinary team, collecting data and creating reports, and following sustainable practices by reducing the use of paper. At present, advanced veterinary practice management software finds application in veterinary hospitals, while scaled-down versions are employed in small clinics.



Veterinary Software Market Trends:



The increasing adoption of pets, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the escalating demand for animal health diagnostics are among the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Veterinary software maintains drug databases, improves productivity and saves time. Consequently, a significant rise in the need for supervising daily tasks in animal clinics and hospitals is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing adoption of technologically advanced software, such as cloud-based practice management systems, which provide solutions in one platform for all processes is impelling the market growth.

This advanced software assists in monitoring business profitability, storing diagnostic images, integrating patient data and tracking performance, ordering drug inventory, and accessing data from a portable device. It is a cost-efficient software solution for pet health practices, which can be remotely shared with other veterinary practitioners for various purposes like dual treatments, consultations, and training.

It is providing better care to animals, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Some of the other factors, including increasing availability of pet insurance, rising pet population, growing animal healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for animal-derived food products and the surging number of veterinary practitioners, are anticipated to create a favorable outlook for the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million478.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million724.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global veterinary software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, delivery mode, practice type and end use.



Breakup by Product:

Practice Management Software

Imaging Software

Others

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

On-premises

Cloud/Web-Based

Breakup by Practice Type:

Small Animals

Mixed Animals

Equine

Food-producing Animals

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

ClienTrax

Covetrus Inc.

Esaote SpA

Henry Schein Inc.

Hippo Manager Software Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Onward Computer Systems

Patterson Companies Inc.

Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

Vetter Software Inc. (DaySmart Software Inc.)

VIA Information Systems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go74fe

