Veterinary telehealth market to grow by 15.78% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing population of livestock will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Veterinary telehealth market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., Whiskers Worldwide LLC, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Service type (teleconsulting, telemedicine, telemonitoring, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
The veterinary telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 147 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.03%, according to Technavio.
Veterinary telehealth market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Veterinary telehealth market - Vendor Insights
The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Activ4pets LLC - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as e-consultation and health assessments.
Airvet Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as payments, case management, and client communication tools.
BabelBark Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as health monitoring, medical history, and diet options.
Global Veterinary telehealth market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Increasing population of livestock
Rising adoption of pets across the world
Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals
Key challenges
Stringent regulatory and legal considerations
Privacy and data security concerns
Fraudulent veterinary telehealth activities
The veterinary telehealth market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this veterinary telehealth market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary telehealth market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary telehealth market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the veterinary telehealth market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary telehealth market vendors
Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
118
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 147 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
15.78
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Service Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Service Type
5.3 Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Service Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Activ4pets LLC
10.4 Airvet Inc.
10.5 BabelBark Inc.
10.6 GuardianVets Inc.
10.7 Petzam Inc.
10.8 TeleTails
10.9 Televet Inc.
10.10 Vetster Inc.
10.11 Vitus Animal Health Inc.
10.12 Whiskers Worldwide LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
