Veterinary telehealth market to grow by 15.78% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing population of livestock will drive growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022-2026

Veterinary telehealth market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., Whiskers Worldwide LLC, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Service type (teleconsulting, telemedicine, telemonitoring, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

To understand more about the veterinary telehealth market, request a sample report

The veterinary telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 147 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.03%, according to Technavio.

Veterinary telehealth market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Veterinary telehealth market - Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Activ4pets LLC - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as e-consultation and health assessments.

  • Airvet Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as payments, case management, and client communication tools.

  • BabelBark Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as health monitoring, medical history, and diet options.

Global Veterinary telehealth market Market dynamics

Major drivers 

  • Increasing population of livestock

  • Rising adoption of pets across the world

  • Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals

Key challenges

  • Stringent regulatory and legal considerations

  • Privacy and data security concerns

  • Fraudulent veterinary telehealth activities

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The veterinary telehealth market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this veterinary telehealth market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the veterinary telehealth market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the veterinary telehealth market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the veterinary telehealth market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary telehealth market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The veterinary endoscopy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.34 million with a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and other endoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The veterinary ultrasound market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 million with a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (2 dimensions, 3 dimensions, and doppler) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

118

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 147 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

15.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 5.3 Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Activ4pets LLC

  • 10.4 Airvet Inc.

  • 10.5 BabelBark Inc.

  • 10.6 GuardianVets Inc.

  • 10.7 Petzam Inc.

  • 10.8 TeleTails

  • 10.9 Televet Inc.

  • 10.10 Vetster Inc.

  • 10.11 Vitus Animal Health Inc.

  • 10.12 Whiskers Worldwide LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-telehealth-market-to-grow-by-15-78-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-increasing-population-of-livestock-will-drive-growth---technavio-301701708.html

SOURCE Technavio

