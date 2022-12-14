Veterinary telehealth market to grow by 15.78% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Increasing population of livestock will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market 2022-2026

Veterinary telehealth market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., Whiskers Worldwide LLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Service type (teleconsulting, telemedicine, telemonitoring, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The veterinary telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 147 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.03%, according to Technavio.

Veterinary telehealth market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Veterinary telehealth market - Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Activ4pets LLC - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as e-consultation and health assessments.

Airvet Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as payments, case management, and client communication tools.

BabelBark Inc. - The company offers veterinary telehealth services such as health monitoring, medical history, and diet options.

Story continues

Global Veterinary telehealth market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Increasing population of livestock

Rising adoption of pets across the world

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals

Key challenges

Stringent regulatory and legal considerations

Privacy and data security concerns

Fraudulent veterinary telehealth activities

The veterinary telehealth market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 118 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activ4pets LLC, Airvet Inc., Animan Technologies Inc., BabelBark Inc., BondVet, FirstVet Inc., GuardianVets Inc., Independent Vetcare Ltd., Petriage, Petzam Inc., Small Door Inc., TeleTails, Televet Inc., VetNOW LLC, Vetster Inc., Virtuwoof LLC, Vitus Animal Health Inc., and Whiskers Worldwide LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service Type

5.3 Teleconsulting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Telemonitoring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Service Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Activ4pets LLC

10.4 Airvet Inc.

10.5 BabelBark Inc.

10.6 GuardianVets Inc.

10.7 Petzam Inc.

10.8 TeleTails

10.9 Televet Inc.

10.10 Vetster Inc.

10.11 Vitus Animal Health Inc.

10.12 Whiskers Worldwide LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

