Segmented by Type (2D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound), By Mobility (Stationary v/s Portable), By Technology (Digital Imaging v/s Contrast Imaging), By Animal Type (Companion Animals v/s Livestock Animals), By Application (Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Ultrasound Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06446609/?utm_source=GNW



Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of various pet-related diseases like cancer.



Additionally, the growing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals across the region and the rising uptake of pet care and insurance domain has significantly increased the demand for veterinary ultrasound across different parts of the globe.Additionally, growing awareness pertaining to animal health and safety remains a primary contributor to the adoption of ultrasound, helping fuel the market growth through 2028.



Besides, increasing disposable income and growing government schemes, combined with various other initiatives across countries for animal healthcare, are further expected to support the veterinary ultrasound market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, along with the rapidly increasing pet population, is further expected to increase the demand for veterinary ultrasound procedures, thereby supporting market growth.

The increasing Companion Animal Population is Fueling the Market Growth.

Worldwide, the number of companion animals and their adoption rate have both increased sharply.Keeping a companion animal is related to superior health outcomes, including fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalized blood pressure, less anxiety, more psychological stability, and better overall well-being, according to many studies.



The demand for pet care goods and services is anticipated to increase due to the growing pet population worldwide, which will subsequently fuel the expansion of the veterinary ultrasound market throughout the course of the projected period. According to the National Pet Owners Survey (2021-2022) conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of US households, which accounts for approximately 90.5 million families, own a pet. Emerging countries such as Brazil, China, Japan, and Mexico also have significant growth in pet ownership.



Growing Awareness about Pet Healthcare is Driving the Market Growth

The increasing need for animal diagnostics for various issues such as pregnancy-related problems, organ enlargement, foreign body ingestion, and internal injuries has resulted in an increase in animal healthcare expenditure, which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.The rising demand for better animal healthcare is a factor likely to drive the global veterinary ultrasound market.



North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are likely to be key markets for the growth of veterinary ultrasound.Moreover, increasing support from the government in terms of insurance and investments in the veterinary healthcare industry is also supporting the growth of the veterinary ultrasound market in the forecast period.



In 2017, around 1,010 out of 100,000 cats and 508 out of 100,000 dogs seen at Banfield Hospitals had intestinal parasites. This statistic showed a low prevalence of health conditions among cats and dogs in the U.S. in 2017.



Market Segmentation

The global veterinary ultrasound market can be segmented by type, mobility, technology, animal type, application, end-user, and by region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into 2D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, and 3D/4D Ultrasound.



Based on mobility, the market can be divided into Stationary and Portable.Based on technology, the market can be divided into Digital Imaging and Contrast Imaging.



Based on animal type, the market can be divided into Companion Animals and Livestock Animals.Based on application, the market can be differentiated into Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, and Others.



Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others. Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global veterinary ultrasound market on account of the growing demand for veterinarians and the increasing number of animals being adopted as pets.



Market Players

Siemens Healthineers AG, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, SonoScape Medical Corp, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., IMV Imaging (UK) Limited are some of the leading players operating in the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market.

Recent Development

• For instance, in August 2020, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. launched the ImageVue DR30 Digital Imaging System, hence expanding its imaging portfolio.

• For instance, in October 2021, Butterfly Network Inc. launched its latest handheld ultrasound scanner called Butterfly iQ+ Vet, which is a second-generation device and brings sharper imaging, a new procedural guidance tool, and hardware improvements that make the solution more powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use.



Report Scope:



In this report, global veterinary ultrasound market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Type:

o 2D Ultrasound

o Doppler Ultrasound

o 3D/4D Ultrasound

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Mobility:

o Stationary

o Portable

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Technology:

o Digital Imaging

o Contrast Imaging

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Animal Type:

o Companion Animals

o Livestock Animals

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Application:

o Obstetrics & Gynecology

o Cardiology

o Orthopedics

o Others

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By End User:

o Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market.



