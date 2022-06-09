U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Record a 4.29% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Driven by Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary ultrasound market size is set to grow by USD 108.88 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The veterinary ultrasound market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Veterinary Ultrasound Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd. - The company offers VETUS E7 veterinary ultrasound machine which gives best in class image quality with an intuitive user experience to help ensure reliable and efficient diagnosis treatment during the most challenging exams.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our veterinary ultrasound market report covers the following areas:

Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the global veterinary ultrasound market growth is the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The increasing number of surgical procedures, such as ureteral surgery (including urethroplasty), will facilitate market growth. The advent of minimally invasive surgeries in urology is expected to create a demand for ultrasounds for organ scanning. Technological advances have augmented the use of minimally invasive surgeries among surgeons. Laparoscopy has shortened the hospital stay and recovery time and reduced the overall pain in animals.

Trends: Rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance is one of the key veterinary ultrasound market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Preventive healthcare includes the periodic examination of companion animals to determine vaccinations, nutrition, and other risk factor assessments. The increase in awareness is contributing to the early diagnosis of diseases, which helps to enhance clinical outcomes. Pet owners are also opting for healthcare insurance for their pets.

Challenges: The key challenge to the global veterinary ultrasound market growth is the shortage of trained professionals such as pathologists and clinicians who can perform screening and tests. The responsibilities of pathologists and clinicians include understanding the underlying mechanisms of diseases to treat animals according to their medical condition. The professionals are required to carry out a range of routine and advanced tests in laboratory-based microbiology/virology safely and competently using SOPs.

To know more about other drivers, challenges & trends - Download a sample now!

Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Veterinary Ultrasound Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Veterinary Ultrasound Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary ultrasound market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the veterinary ultrasound market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the veterinary ultrasound market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary ultrasound market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth of the orthopedic implants market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 15.45 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.73%. Download a sample now!

  • The microarray biochips market share is expected to rise to USD 14.75 billion by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 19.95%. Download a sample now!

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 108.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 2 dimension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 3 dimension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 doppler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd.

  • 10.4 Carestream Health Inc.

  • 10.5 Esaote Spa

  • 10.6 FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc.

  • 10.7 Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

  • 10.8 Heska Corp.

  • 10.9 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.10 Mars Inc.

  • 10.11 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-ultrasound-market-to-record-a-4-29-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-driven-by-increasing-popularity-of-minimally-invasive-procedures--technavio-301564013.html

SOURCE Technavio

