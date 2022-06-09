Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Record a 4.29% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Driven by Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary ultrasound market size is set to grow by USD 108.88 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The veterinary ultrasound market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd. - The company offers VETUS E7 veterinary ultrasound machine which gives best in class image quality with an intuitive user experience to help ensure reliable and efficient diagnosis treatment during the most challenging exams.
Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our veterinary ultrasound market report covers the following areas:
Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The key factor driving the global veterinary ultrasound market growth is the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The increasing number of surgical procedures, such as ureteral surgery (including urethroplasty), will facilitate market growth. The advent of minimally invasive surgeries in urology is expected to create a demand for ultrasounds for organ scanning. Technological advances have augmented the use of minimally invasive surgeries among surgeons. Laparoscopy has shortened the hospital stay and recovery time and reduced the overall pain in animals.
Trends: Rising awareness about disease prevention and pet insurance is one of the key veterinary ultrasound market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Preventive healthcare includes the periodic examination of companion animals to determine vaccinations, nutrition, and other risk factor assessments. The increase in awareness is contributing to the early diagnosis of diseases, which helps to enhance clinical outcomes. Pet owners are also opting for healthcare insurance for their pets.
Challenges: The key challenge to the global veterinary ultrasound market growth is the shortage of trained professionals such as pathologists and clinicians who can perform screening and tests. The responsibilities of pathologists and clinicians include understanding the underlying mechanisms of diseases to treat animals according to their medical condition. The professionals are required to carry out a range of routine and advanced tests in laboratory-based microbiology/virology safely and competently using SOPs.
Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
Type
Geography
The competitive scenario provided in the Veterinary Ultrasound Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist veterinary ultrasound market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the veterinary ultrasound market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the veterinary ultrasound market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of veterinary ultrasound market vendors
Veterinary Ultrasound Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 108.88 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BCF Ultrasound Australasia Pty Ltd., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., DRAMINSKI SA, E I Medical Imaging, EDAN Instruments Inc., Esaote Spa, FUZIFILM Sonosite Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., IMV Imaging, Leltek Inc., Mars Inc., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp., and Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
