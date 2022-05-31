U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,109.36
    -48.88 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,823.05
    -389.91 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,977.78
    -153.35 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,866.48
    -21.42 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.71
    +3.64 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0703
    -0.0080 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0078 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7940
    +1.1740 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,333.06
    +848.30 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.35
    -11.71 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.48
    +20.42 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Veterinary Vaccines Market to Hit US$ ~13.09 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Veterinary Vaccines Market is expected to clock US$ ~13.09 billion by 2031 owing to increase in the companion and livestock animal population, rise in the demand for animal-derived food products, growing cases of zoonotic diseases, and initiatives run by several government agencies and animal associations to maintain animal health.

Growth Plus Reports Logo
Growth Plus Reports Logo

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/veterinary-vaccines-market/7655

The global veterinary vaccines market has been analyzed from three different perspectives –Animal Type, Vaccine Type, and Region.

Growth Factors

The growing trend of companion animal ownership has increased the demand for better healthcare facilities with an intention to take care of the health of their companion/pet animals, which in turn is expected to propel the veterinary vaccine market.

According to American Pet Products Association (APPA), in 2019-2020, around 67% of U.S. households owned a pet, which equates to 84.9 million homes. This number is expected to grow dynamically in the forecast period, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Restraints

However, the high costs associated with vaccine development and storage & handling remain a major concern for the growth of the veterinary vaccines market. Furthermore, as biological materials are the basic resource used in the production of vaccines, government stringent regulation on transportation of biological materials from one region to another is also expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Excerpts from 'By Animal Type Segmentation'

The global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories depending on animal type, viz. livestock animals and companion animals.

The livestock animals is further categorized into porcine, bovine, poultry and others (ovine, aquaculture, bees, and others). Whereas, companion animals is furthered categorized into canine, feline and others (equine, rabbit, and others). The companion animals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the veterinary vaccines market. As companion animals stays in close contact with humans, infections such as rabies can easily spread to humans.

Therefore, in order to take care of the animals and to prevent the spread of such diseases to humans, there is a huge demand for vaccination of companion animals.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global veterinary vaccines market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global veterinary vaccines market, followed by the Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW).

An increasing number of pet and livestock population, rising awareness about the prevention of diseases, an increase in disease outbreaks, and growing demand for effective animal medicinal products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/veterinary-vaccines-market/7655

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global veterinary vaccines market are:-

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Intervet Inc

  • a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc

  • Zoetis

  • Elanco

  • Ceva

  • Virbac

  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation

  • Hester Biosciences Limited

  • HIPRA

  • Biogénesis Bagó

  • Among others

Global veterinary vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast by Animal Type:

  • Livestock Animals

  • Companion Animals

veterinary vaccines Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast by Vaccine Type:

  • Live Attenuated Vaccines

  • Inactivated Vaccines

  • Toxoid Vaccines

  • Recombinant Vaccines

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=so6kqrwobDT8Us0XDkFWsBmxxagMvROU2rLNdrUy&report_id=7655&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterinary-vaccines-market-to-hit-us-13-09-billion-by-2031--exclusive-report-by-growth-plus-reports-301557854.html

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • China Is Lifting Covid Restrictions. Alibaba, JD.Com, and Other Stocks Are Rising.

    Lifting lockdowns is helping shares. The index tracking the 50 largest Chinese companies is down 47% this year.

  • Here's Why We Think Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • Countryside shares jump after bidder discloses it's made two approaches

    Countryside Partnerships shares rose 25% to 298 pence, the best performing FTSE All Share component, after San Francisco-based Inclusive Capital Partners disclosed its made its second approach to buy the company. In-Cap said it's weighing a possible offer of 295 pence per share. In-Cap, which already owns 9.2% of Countryside, said the U.K. property developer has not engaged or provided access to due-diligence materials. In-Cap said its possible offer would be provide a "highly attractive premium

  • Qualcomm Wants to Buy Arm Stake in Upcoming IPO, CEO Tells FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. wants to buy a stake in SoftBank Group Corp.’s Arm Ltd. in the chipmaker’s upcoming initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon told the Financial Times.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying A

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Russia may use foreign debt payment systems similar to one used for gas supplies

    Russia will offer holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment system bypassing Western financial infrastructure, says report in Russian newspaper.

  • How Much Will a Reverse Mortgage Really Cost You?

    Reverse mortgages are designed to help eligible homeowners turn their home equity into income for retirement. Unlike a home equity line or line of credit (HELOC), a reverse mortgage doesn't require monthly payments as long as the homeowner is using … Continue reading → The post What Are the Costs of a Reverse Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hawaiian Airlines parent boosts revenue outlook, cuts CASM estimate

    Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now expects second-quarter revenue to be down 4.5% to 7.5% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, an improvement from previous guidance of down 8% to 12%. The air carrier also updated its capacity guidance to be down 11.5% to 13.5% vs. 2019 from down 11.5% to 14.5%. The company also raised its fuel price per gallon estimate to $3.76 from $3.59, and updated its estimate for costs per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel, to up 15.5% to 17.

  • Bitcoin Begins a New Week by Hitting Above $31K

    Bitcoin posted a strong start to the week, rising to over $31,000 while U.S. equity markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

  • Crypto Markets Rebound After Bitcoin’s Record Losing Streak

    Crypto markets staged a rebound over the holiday weekend.

  • The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to be held virtually

    The 2022 LEW Conference takes place from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10.

  • Dow drops nearly 400 points, with Biden and Powell set to talk about inflation

    U.S. stocks slide early Tuesday after a three-day break, cooling a recent rally as bond yields were rising again.

  • Taylor Morrison doubles stock repurchase program, lasting through 2023

    Taylor Morrison Home Corp. announced Tuesday that it will double the authorization for its stock repurchase program to $500 million from $250 million. The new program represents about 14.5% of the homebuilder's market capitalization of $3.45 billion as of Friday's stock closing price. The company said the program runs through Dec. 31, 2023. "The increase in our share repurchase authorization provides us with enhanced flexibility to create value for our shareholders and reinforces the meaningful

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Extends Losing Streak, New LUNAs Crash Like Old LUNAs, Stepn's China Dilemma

    Bitcoin was headed for a ninth-straight weekly loss, a record in the largest cryptocurrency's trading history dating back to the early 2010s. Terra delivered its new LUNA "revival" tokens, and the price promptly crashed.

  • Lagarde Prepares for ECB Liftoff With Yet More Record Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsThe European Central Bank’s debate over how aggressively to tighten m

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • EU’s Ban on Russian Oil Adds Stress to Region’s Economies

    The embargo, which is expected to take effect in the coming days, threatens to deprive Moscow of revenue from its most valuable export.