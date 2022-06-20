U.S. markets closed

The veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 15,536.38 million by 2028 from US$ 9,984.65 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Veterinary Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vaccine Type [Livestock Vaccines (Bovine Vaccines and Small Ruminant Vaccines) and Companion Animal Vaccines (Feline Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, and Others)] and Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, and Others.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Vaccines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vaccine Type and Technology" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232623/?utm_source=GNW
The veterinary vaccines market is projected to reach US$ 15,536.38 million by 2028 from US$ 9,984.65 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Veterinary vaccines are parenteral products used to prevent infectious diseases caused by various pathogens.These vaccines protect animals from a variety of life-threatening diseases.

Veterinary vaccines serve a critical role in ensuring the longevity, good health, and overall production of pets and livestock cost-effectively. The veterinary vaccines are classified as inactivated, live-attenuated, toxoid, and recombinant vaccines.
According to WHO, foodborne disease (FBD) is one of the primary causes of morbidity and mortality globally, affecting a third of the world’s population each year.The diseases can be developed by several chemical pollutants, bacteria, viruses, parasites, and biotoxins, and are generally referred to as neglected diseases.

The spread of FBD and its repercussions are major concerns to human health.The expanding human population and changing diet trends (more protein in meals) are expected to boost the consumption of animal products to 376 million tons by 2030.

The growing demand for animal products, coupled with increasing awareness about animal welfare, leads to changes in operational management.
Like humans, pets and farm animals are susceptible to many diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungus, and parasites.Therefore, several techniques, such as veterinary vaccination, have been employed.

The vaccines are licensed and manufactured under tight regulatory circumstances to ensure their safety, effectiveness, and quality.Veterinary vaccines against foodborne parasites improve animal health by reducing animal infections and help improve public health by managing an essential source of FBDs.

In addition, vaccines safeguard farm animals by preventing or reducing the danger of certain infectious diseases.
Healthy animals are the cornerstone of healthy eating; hence, immunizations help safeguard animal-made foods. The veterinary profession provides farmers with the immunizations needed to protect their animals’ health and welfare.
In animal husbandry, using antibiotics only when essential to protect animal health means depending on non-antibiotic alternatives to control animal health and making optimal treatment decisions regarding the antibiotic selection and treatment procedure when antibiotics are required.Vaccines are a possible alternative to intensive antibiotics.

In a recent cross-border expert rating of alternatives to antimicrobial drugs in pig production, vaccinations were ranked in terms of perceived feasibility and among the top five alternative techniques in terms of perceived efficacy.
The global veterinary vaccines market, based on vaccine type, is segmented into livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, and others.The livestock vaccines segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2021.

However, the companion animal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The global veterinary vaccines market, based on technology, is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and others.In 2021, the live attenuated vaccines segment is likely to hold the largest market share.

However, the inactivated vaccines segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Healthcare Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Chronic Kidney Disease, National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Statistics Institute, and World Health Organization (WHO) are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the veterinary vaccines market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


