U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0114 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0178 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4170
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,272.92
    -4,204.21 (-15.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

VetriScience® Composure™ is Title Sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' Pet Week on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

·1 min read

WILLISTON, Vt., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodScience®, LLC's popular pet calming supplement VetriScience® Composure™ is the title sponsor of 'Live's Pawfect Match' pet week which starts today, Monday June 13, on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the nation's #1 daytime talk show.

The VetriScience Composure line of calming supplements for dogs are fast-acting and clinically shown to have calming effects for up to eight hours.
The VetriScience Composure line of calming supplements for dogs are fast-acting and clinically shown to have calming effects for up to eight hours.

All week long, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is dedicated to furry friends around the country as Ripa and Seacrest welcome experts to share advice for adopting cats and dogs. Other segments throughout 'Live's Pawfect Match' week will focus on pet care, pet health, and how to prepare a home for a new pet.

VetriScience® Composure™ is a leading behavioral health supplement that helps calm dogs and cats when they experience separation anxiety, thunderstorms, fireworks, routine changes, traveling, vet or grooming visits, or crowds. The Composure™ line of chews for dogs begin working within 30 minutes and have been clinically shown to have calming effects for up to eight hours.

During 'Live's Pawfect Match' week viewers can enter a "Live with Kelly and Ryan" online contest for a chance to win $5,000 from VetriScience® and a one-year supply of VetriScience® supplements valued at $1,000.

Visit kellyandryan.com to find local listings and enter the VetriScience® contest.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vetriscience-composure-is-title-sponsor-of-lives-pawfect-match-pet-week-on-live-with-kelly-and-ryan-301566927.html

SOURCE FoodScience, LLC

Recommended Stories