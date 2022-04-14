U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

Vetronics Market to Reach $6.50 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in defense budget expenditure for modernization of existing vetronics systems, integration of new age information technologies, and need for open architecture drive the global vetronics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Vetronics Market by Platform (Homeland Security, Military), by Vehicle Type (Main Battle Tank, Light Combat Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Others), by System (Weapon and Control System, Command and Communication, Navigation and Display, Sensor and Optronics, Power System, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" As per the report, the global vetronics industry was accounted for $4.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1752

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in defense budget expenditure for modernization of existing vetronics systems, incorporation of new age information technologies, and demand for open architecture have boosted the growth of the global vetronics market. However, surge in cyber threats and high manufacturing cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, proactive government initiatives and surge in share of electronic components in military vehicles would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the military industry and ventronics market due to limited business operations and logistics support and shift in budget allocations toward managing medical crisis.

  • However, North America and Asia-Pacific countries are more inclined toward modernizing their military fleet, even during the pandemic. This increased the demand for vetronics.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1752

The main battle tank segment dominated the market

By vehicle type, the main battle tank segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global vetronics market, owing to rise in investments from defense organization for acquisition of these vehicles. However, the infantry fighting vehicle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand to integrate these vehicles with advanced vetronics systems.

The transportation segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By platform, the homeland security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, the military segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global vetronics market, due to integration of vetronics system in homeland security vehicles to improve operational efficiency and reduce the response time to support business opportunities. The research also analyzes the military segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1752

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to presence of several market players and high defense budget expenditure of countries including the U.S. However, the global vetronics market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to integration of novel technologies and surge in efforts taken by countries such as India and China to increase indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

Major market players

  • Thales Group

  • Saab Ab

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation

  • BAE Systems

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Leonardo S.p.A.

  • L3harris Technologies, Inc.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3de424ea2c29f1d394ef13b9715a7632

Similar Reports We Have Military Industry:

Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), Operation (Manned and Unmanned), and Platform (Land, and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Type (Man-Portable and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Aerial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Areal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Unmanned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting (A Shoulder, Tripod and Vehicle), and Platform (Land and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Application (Homeland and Defense), and Platform (Land and Aerial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Tank Car Market by Type (DOT-111, AAR-211, DOT-112, DOT-105, DOT-117), Built (Newly Built, Retrofit), Pressure (Pressurized Railroad tank car, General Purpose or Non-Pressurized Railroad tank car), Application (Crude Oil, Ethanol, Liquefied Gases, Bio Fuels, Milk, Chemicals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Main Battle Tank Market by Type (Light, Medium, and Heavy) and Application (Patrolling and Fighting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Armored Vehicles Market by Application (Defense and Commercial), Drive Type (Wheel and Track), and Vehicle Type (Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Limousine, Sedan, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

