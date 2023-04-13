Vetropack Holding AG's (VTX:VETN) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Key Insights

Vetropack Holding will host its Annual General Meeting on 19th of April

Total pay for CEO Johann Reiter includes CHF607.3k salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Vetropack Holding's EPS declined by 17% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 4.4%

Vetropack Holding AG (VTX:VETN) has not performed well recently and CEO Johann Reiter will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 19th of April. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Vetropack Holding AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Vetropack Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF920m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.2m over the year to December 2022. That's a notable increase of 8.4% on last year. We note that the salary of CHF607.3k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the Switzerland Packaging industry with market caps ranging from CHF359m to CHF1.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was CHF985k. So it looks like Vetropack Holding compensates Johann Reiter in line with the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CHF607k CHF600k 52% Other CHF566k CHF482k 48% Total Compensation CHF1.2m CHF1.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Vetropack Holding pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Vetropack Holding AG's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Vetropack Holding AG has shrunk its earnings per share by 17% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vetropack Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 4.4% for the shareholders, Vetropack Holding AG would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 3 warning signs for Vetropack Holding that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

