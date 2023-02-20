U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0800
    -0.0340 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,877.32
    +198.47 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.75
    +24.42 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,006.05
    +1.69 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Vetsource Announces Veterinary-Focused Payment Processing Service

·3 min read

The innovative and affordable payments processing solution saves time in-clinic, increasing customer satisfaction and value for veterinary practices.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetsource®, a pet health company designed to provide innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to those who care for pets, has announced its new payment processing service, the latest addition to Vetsource's portfolio of solutions for the veterinary industry, which also includes prescription management, client engagement, and data services.

Vetsource Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vetsource)
Vetsource Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vetsource)

As the payment facilitator, Vetsource is able to offer competitive rates by eliminating hidden fees, often associated with processing payments, from unnecessary third parties. By gaining the appropriate accreditation to become a payment facilitator, Vetsource is able to deliver innovative payment solutions that remove transaction stress and bring value to veterinary practices.

The new payment processing platform, the first offering of its kind from Vetsource, which currently serves more than 10,000 veterinary practices, will enable veterinary practices to offer modern, convenient and flexible payment methods that have been absent from the veterinary industry until now. These capabilities allow clients to choose to pay in the way that best meets their specific needs.

In addition to the enhanced experience for pet owners, the solution streamlines the collection of payments and end-of-day reconciliation, resulting in fewer errors, and ultimately saving the practice hours of administrative time every week.

"Our goal was to take what we know from our 15 years in the veterinary industry and build a service that meets the unique needs of veterinarians and their clients," said Kurt Green, Vetsource CEO.

Vetsource's distinctive solution helps practices avoid unnecessary and crowded reception areas while simplifying payment collection for hospitalized patients through contactless payment options, like text-to-pay, allowing the practice to devote more time caring for patients. Practices can also pull client data in real-time and execute express checkouts, reducing the amount of time spent manually entering data. With a modern and intuitive interface supporting mobile and fixed payment terminals, the payment solution can easily meet the unique needs of individual practices and their preferred workflows.

"A pain point for many veterinary hospitals is that their current payment systems are clunky and awkward, proving difficult and time-consuming for staff and causing friction for the customer," said Green. "With the combination of our deep domain knowledge and our prior payments experience, we knew we could solve a unique problem and bring a valuable payments solution to the industry – one that would be affordable, offer better reporting and reconciliation, and have a more modern-usable interface."

Vetsource will introduce its payments processing service, which will be available this spring, at the 2023 Western Veterinary Conference (WVC) February 20 - 23 in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Vetsource (booth #1051) to demo the platform, learn more about the service, and take home a complimentary customized pet collar tag.

About Vetsource

Vetsource provides innovative pharmacy, technology and business services to the pet health industry. At Vetsource, we strive to be the most trusted advocate in a rapidly evolving world and constantly seek new ways to help our customers chart a course for a better, brighter future for pets and those who care for them. Our data-powered platform eliminates complexities and simplifies workflows to help veterinarians, retailers and others in the pet health industry foster engagement, loyalty and positive experiences that ensure strong relationships. Vetsource's solutions include prescription management, client engagement, data services, and payments processing. Founded in 2008 to help veterinary practices compete in the online marketplace with a home delivery solution, Vetsource is now made up of more than 600 employees and is headquartered in Portland, Ore. Additional offices are located in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Toronto, as well pharmacies in multiple locations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vetsource-announces-veterinary-focused-payment-processing-service-301750275.html

SOURCE Vetsource

Recommended Stories

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Telecoms gear maker Ericsson plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan to reduce costs globally, it said on Monday. Ericsson last made deep cuts in 2017 when it laid off thousands of employees and focused on research to pull the company out of losses. The company was negotiating with its employee union in Sweden for months on how to handle cost cuts.

  • A 26-year-old quit his job in advertising because he can make more as a TikTok creator—here’s how he did it

    Eric Sedeño aims to be "more than just an internet personality."

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are Five Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramThis week will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions of Ukrainians, crippled economies, destroyed infrastructure and upended

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • Apple iPhone Growth Could Lag Rivals for First Time Since 2019

    UBS forecasts that Apple’s iPhone shipments will come to 229 million this year, down 0.7% from last year.

  • Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

    The consumer fintech company is focused on helping people build credit and raised $30 million in June 2021. Addepar, which makes software to track investment performance, is also actively hiring with roughly 50 open roles across the U.S., UK and India (also, many roles have the option for remote work). 401(k) provider Human Interest, which recently increased total funding to $500 million, including an investment from BlackRock, has 23 open roles, including in engineering, product and revenue.

  • Infrastructure jobs are booming — but not fast enough to rebuild America

    The projected growth in the infrastructure workforce still may not be enough to rebuild America, especially amid a possible recession.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • Analysis-To raise prices or not? Consumer goods makers weigh bets on buyer strength

    Prices of everyday basics like Bounty paper towels and Cadbury chocolate may rise again this year while those of others like Clorox Co wipes and Diet Pepsi are likely to stay steady, as manufacturers make differing bets on the strength of the consumer and their brands. Consumer goods makers' strategies on further price hikes depends on their leverage with retailers such as Walmart Inc and Tesco plc, who are pushing back against more increases, how much consumers need and want the items and their arrangements for buying volatile commodities, some of which are falling in price. In Britain, consumers paid 16.7% more for food in the month to Jan. 22 compared to the same period last year, while U.S. prices for food eaten at and away from home rose 10.1% in the 12 months ended in January.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • What CommerceHub is offering laid off workers

    CommerceHub is cutting hundreds of jobs just months after acquiring Morrisville-based ChannelAdvisor. Here's what the severance packages do, and don't. include.