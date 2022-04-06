U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.75
    -24.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,397.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,707.75
    -120.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.10
    -9.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    +1.67 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.44
    +3.87 (+20.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8920
    +0.3020 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,219.70
    -1,387.11 (-2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.79
    -42.87 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.52
    -32.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Vevo says an 'unauthorized source' vandalized Drake, Lil Nas X and other YouTube channels

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

If you were trying to watch Drake, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Michael Jackson and other artists on YouTube this morning, you may not have seen what you expected. Music video network Vevo was reportedly attacked by someone with the Twitter handle @lospelaosbro, who uploaded some extremely strange clips, The Verge reported. Those included video of a rapper called Lil Tjay and a man called Paco Sanz who was sent to jail for scamming donations after lying about having cancer.

Vevo acknowledged the incident to The Verge, saying that "some videos were directly uploaded to a small number of Vevo artist channels earlier today by an unauthorized source." It added that no pre-existing content was accessible to the attacker and said that it would be "conducting a review of our security systems."

Vevo is owned primarily by music labels Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. The company says it controls "the largest network of music channels on YouTube," and essentially acts like a contractor, allowing distributors to merge Vevo channels with existing channels as "Official Artist Channels." Google supplies ads for Vevo videos and also owns a small stake in the service.

According to a Vevo FAQ, artists don't post their videos directly, but send them to "content providers" for uploading. Content providers include major labels like Universal Music Group and Sony Music, along with independent distributors. The hacked artist channels belong to multiple labels and Vevo said that they have now been secured and the incident is resolved.

Recommended Stories