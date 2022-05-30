U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.54
    +2.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2648
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0390
    +0.4190 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,741.42
    +2,381.88 (+8.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.00
    +67.50 (+10.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Vext Announces Continued Growth in Q1 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VEXTF

  • Revenue of $10.8 million, +16% sequentially

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million, + 15% sequentially

  • Cash flow from operations of $3.1 million

  • The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8am ET to review its financial results.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("VEXT" or the "Company") (OTCQX: VEXTF) (CSE: VEXT) a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, today reported its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. All currency references used in this news release are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

VEXT Science, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/VEXT Science, Inc.)
VEXT Science, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/VEXT Science, Inc.)

Summary Financial Results (unaudited)


Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Revenue

$10,791,133

$9,307,944

$9,160,291

Gross margin before impact of biological assets (%)[1]

75%

42%

45%

Adjusted Gross Margin (%)1,*

57%

42%

45%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$3,886,594

$3,370,272

$3,061,896

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)1

36%

36%

33%


*Adjusted Gross Margin is adjusted for the one-time fair value adjustment to inventory made as a result of Vext's transition to a for-profit operating and accounting model. The Company does not expect to report Adjusted Gross Margin on an ongoing basis.


Management Commentary

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext commented, "Q1 marked an excellent start to the year for Vext, as our team continued to invest in targeted promotions, while maintaining solid gross margins. An efficient operating model, product positioning and category focus will continue to be key success factors in 2022 as consumer-facing industries grapple with the impact of inflation on consumer discretionary income. Vext's operating model, which has been designed to maintain rigorous cost control, generated growth in Adjusted EBITDA of 15% compared to Q4. Many brands are aimed at the high end of the market, and while there is room for those, our Vapen line of products, which consistently ranks as one of Arizona's leading brand portfolios, is positioned to deliver high quality at a price that represents consistent value and delivers profitability to the Company."

Mr. Offenberger continued, "We expect the remainder of 2022 to be an important period for Vext, as we continue to grow in Arizona, and initiate further expansion in Ohio, beginning with the expected approval of our first dispensary license in the state, through a joint venture, during the summer. Despite macro challenges, the current market environment will continue to present opportunities for Vext. We are positioned to gain market share as other operators struggle, backed by a strong balance sheet, ongoing cash flow generation, and a team that has proven its ability to execute. We will take the right steps to continue building loyalty with our customers, and value for our shareholders."

Summary of Recent Operating Developments

  • As of January 1, 2022, Vext transitioned from a not-for-profit operating and accounting framework to a for-profit framework in the state of Arizona. Previously, the Company operated two dispensaries in Phoenix and as of Q1 2022, Vext now has ownership of these dispensaries and they are reflected on its balance sheet. In addition, during Q1, Vext brought the biological assets of the dispensaries on to its balance sheet under IAS 41.

  • Senior financial and operations executive Daniel Engel joined the Company on May 2, 2022, as the Company's CFO.

  • In Q1, the Company completed expansions of its cultivation facility in Prescott Valley, bringing Vext's total indoor cultivation footprint to 24,000 square feet.

Q1-2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Vext will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8am ET to discuss its first quarter financial results.

Date: May 31, 2022 | Time: 8:00am ET
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8609 or 888-390-0605
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
Conference ID: 07179410
Playback #: 179410 (Expires on June 14, 2022)
Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3GquaGE

For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

The Company has provided certain non-IFRS financial measures including "Gross margin", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA margin". These non-IFRS financial measures do not have a standardized definition under IFRS, nor are they calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "Gross margin" as Gross Profit divided by Revenue. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange and acquisition related costs, if applicable. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA margin" as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

The Company has provided these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that these supplemental non-IFRS financial measures provide a valuable additional measure to use when analyzing the operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each of the non-IFRS measures to its closest IFRS measure.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measure presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

Gross Margin Before Impact of Biological Assets and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross Margin Before Impact of Biological Assets is defined as: Gross Profit Before Impact of Biological Assets, divided by Revenue.

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as: Gross Margin Before Impact of Biological Assets, adjusted for one-time inventory fair value adjustment, divided by Revenue.


Q1 2022

Revenue

$10,791,133

Gross Profit

$9,266,265

Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets

($1,216,152)

Gross Profit Before Impact of Biological Assets

$8,050,113

Relative fair value adjustment to inventory

($1,900,000)

Adjusted Gross Profit

$6,150,113


Gross Margin Before Impact of Biological Assets

75%

Adjusted Gross Margin

57%

 

Adjusted EBITDA


Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Net income after taxes

$3,458,230

$1,085,087

$1,139,077

Interest expense

$322,900

$233,420

($13,876)

Taxes

$1,475,051

$462,523

$398,900

Depreciation & amortization

$1,471,310

$939,470

$718,394

EBITDA

$6,727,491

$2,720,501

$2,242,495

Accretion

$12,372

$170,546

$58,399

Share (Profit)/Loss on Joint Ventures

$177,399

$130,860

$303,157

Share-based compensation

$85,696

$132,822

$424,953

Gain on derecognitition of Right-of-Use Asset

(Gain)/Loss on Investment

$212,675

Foreign exchange

($212)

$2,869

$5,140

Change in fair value of Biological Assets

($1,216,152)

Relative fair value adjustment to inventory*

($1,900,000)

Adjusted EBITDA

$3,886,594

$3,370,272

$3,034,144

*Related to acquisition of the dispensaries

 

About VEXT Science, Inc.
Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science, Inc. has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in most of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science, Inc. is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more details on the Vapen brand:
Vapen website: VapenBrands.com
Instagram: @vapen
Facebook: @vapenbrands

 

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company's outlook for and expected operating margins, capital allocation and other financial results; statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related thereto, the Company after the date of this news release; statements relating to the business and future activities of, and developments related thereto, the Company after the date of this news release, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans; expectations regarding cultivation and manufacturing capacity; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; inflation pressures; the timeline to buildout the Eloy cultivation facility, the timeline to transition an operating cannabis dispensary to the Joint Venture; expectations for other economic business or competitive factors related to the Company; the Company' business outlook, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated September 17, 2020, the short form prospectus and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Eric Offenberger
Chief Executive Officer
844-211-3725

______________________________

1 See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below for more information regarding Vext's use of Non-IFRS financial measures and other reconciliations.

 

SOURCE VEXT Science, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c1162.html

Recommended Stories

  • Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

    Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the

  • FIRSTFUND REPORTS 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

    The financial results of Consolidated Firstfund Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFP) (the "Company" or "Firstfund") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 show a net loss of $124,743 or $0.02 per share (2021 - net income of $1,204,744 or $0.19 per share). The Company recorded an unrealized net loss of $140,173 in 2022 (2021 - unrealized net gain of $1,191,474) on the revaluation of the investments in Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) measured at fair value through profit or loss. The Company's fee inco

  • Did Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 8.6%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • UK business confidence ticks higher in May - Lloyds Bank

    Sentiment among British businesses edged higher in May, except for consumer-facing companies that are most exposed to the growing cost-of-living crunch, a survey showed on Tuesday. The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer rose in May to 38% from 33% in April, its first increase since February, despite worries about a slowing economy. The Lloyds survey brought mixed news on inflation pressures.

  • UK audit shake-up targets big firms after spate of corporate failures

    Britain set out sweeping reforms of big company audits on Tuesday after high-profile collapses at builder Carillion and retailer BHS in recent years hit thousands of jobs and raised questions about accounting quality. The business ministry detailed changes to auditing and corporate governance that will be put into law, though the measures are unlikely to come into force until 2024 or later and smaller firms will be shielded from the new rules. In the meantime, the current watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), will have powers to vet audit companies and ban failing auditors, the ministry said.

  • Mexico's Cemex to fully operate UK cement plant on alternative fuel

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Cemex, one of the largest concrete producers globally, said Monday it would fully operate a cement plant in the United Kingdom on a type of alternative fuel, as the company looks to greatly reduce its carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions. The plant in Rugby, in England's West Midlands region, is Cemex's first to fully operate on "Climafuel," a mix of paper, cardboard, wood, carpet, textiles and plastics, the company said. Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement that the plant's conversion served "as the model for the rest of our regions."

  • How The EU Plan To Ban Russian Oil Could Cause Stagflation

    While some analysts and economists are downplaying the risk of stagflation, the EU plan to ban Russian oil could very well trigger an economic situation not seen since the 1980s

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Further Gains For Market Rally; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...