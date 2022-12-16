U.S. markets closed

Vext Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, announces that shareholders voted in favour of all matters included in the Company's information circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 15, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 90% of the votes cast, representing 47.597% of the votes associated with the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science, Inc. has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in most of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which ensures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science, Inc. is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com.

For more details on the Vapen brand:

Vapen website: VapenBrands.com
Instagram:        @vapen
Facebook:        @vapenbrands

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Eric Offenberger
Chief Executive Officer
844-211-3725

SOURCE VEXT Science, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c2520.html

