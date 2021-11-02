U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Vext Science to Present at Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, announced today that it will be participating in the eighth Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference in Centennial, Colorado on November 3, 2021.

Logo: VEXT Science (CNW Group/VEXT Science, Inc.)
Logo: VEXT Science (CNW Group/VEXT Science, Inc.)

The Company's CEO Eric Offenberger will provide an overview of Vext Science and its operations through a virtual presentation at 2:40pm ET.

CONFERENCE DETAILS

Date: November 3, 2021

VEXT Presentation Time: 2:40pm ET

Presenter: Eric Offenberger, CEO

Register for the virtual presentation here

For more details, visit VEXT's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About VEXT Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen™ Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Based in Arizona, Vext Science, Inc. has one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands sold in most of the state's 100+ dispensaries. Herbal Wellness Center is one of Arizona's leading dispensaries and we execute all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. Product quality and purity are core to our marketing strategy. Vext Science, Inc. is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships. For more information visit our website at www.VextScience.com.

For more details on the Vapen brand:
Vapen website: VapenBrands.com
Instagram: @vapen
Facebook: @vapenclear

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Eric Offenberger
Chief Executive Officer
844-211-3725

SOURCE VEXT Science, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c6373.html

