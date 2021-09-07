U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Vexus Fiber™ Begins Construction in Tyler

·3 min read

$50 million 100% Fiber Optic Network to Go Live in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas and Louisiana, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% Fiber Optic Network in Tyler, Texas. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 40,000 residences and businesses to our symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber&#x002122; begins construction in Tyler, Texas.
Vexus Fiber™ begins construction in Tyler, Texas.

"We are excited to start construction in Tyler. Being able to continue our growth in Texas is something we are proud of," said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. "In May, we announced our plans for Tyler, with new construction beginning this year. Our fiber construction plan is on schedule, and we will be able to launch service soon. We have already had a number of residents and businesses visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest in getting service when available."

Vexus is committed to providing quality, reliable, local service to their customers. They offer future-proof fiber-optic technology that is built for supporting all internet needs. From work to play, Vexus is there to back Tyler businesses and homes. The 100% Fiber Optic network will offer symmetrical gigabit internet speeds, TV, and phone services. This superior technology is built to grow with the community's needs, fostering additional growth and economic development.

"Internet is becoming more than just a service that runs in the background. It is now a service that is reshaping communities for the better. Vexus' fiber-optic high-speed internet has the power to push economic development forward," added Gleason. "With our local call centers and continuous support, Vexus is a community member and partner. We are excited to help make Tyler a thriving Gigacity."

"For me, being a Texas resident and working for a Texas-operated company has made all the difference," said Brad Cooke, VP of Construction. "Kicking off construction in Tyler is an honor as a nearby resident. I've had the pleasure of hiring our local team in Tyler and working with the region to build out our construction plans. We're looking to be efficient and fast in our build expecting full completion of the network in 24-30 months."

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington and Mandeville areas in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley and San Angelo, Texas. They are headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can visit connect.vexusfiber.com to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can visit vexusfiber.com/jobs.

###

About Vexus
Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of Internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premise network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

For Inquiries email: media@vexusfiber.com
Kyle Alcorn: 573-481-2732

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vexus-fiber-begins-construction-in-tyler-301369362.html

SOURCE Vexus Fiber

