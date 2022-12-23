Vezgo selected by Hub71 to join its third cohort

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Vezgo , the leading crypto aggregation provider, announces that it will be joining Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem.

Vezgo is among 20 companies that will be joining Hub71's latest cohort, which is designed to support founders in scaling successful tech companies and maximize investment and commercial opportunities for them in the UAE's capital.

It has been an active end of year for Vezgo, which recently graduated from the San Francisco Canadian Technology Accelerator program and successfully closed a $750K USD pre-seed funding . Vezgo also recently completed its spin-off from Wealthica , one of the biggest financial aggregators in the world, which aggregates nearly 24 Billion dollars, and now operates as a wholly independent entity.

Vezgo provides a complete set of Crypto Data APIs and solutions that empower Web2 fintech app developers and financial institutions to bridge the gap into Web3. Using Vezgo, developers can quickly access all of their users' crypto investment positions, balances, tokens, and trade history from a single Crypto Data API. Vezgo consolidates data from more than 250 crypto exchanges, wallets, and blockchains.

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi's accelerator program that helps early-stage startups grow and succeed through its global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector. The ecosystem provides access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Joining Hub71 will provide Vezgo with access to a range of resources and support that will help the company grow and thrive in the crypto data space. By working with other companies in the ecosystem, Vezgo will be able to tap into new markets, partnerships, and opportunities that will help the company reach new heights.

"Vezgo's participation in Hub71 is an exciting opportunity for the company and for the crypto data industry as a whole. Vezgo will be able to continue its mission of empowering Web2 fintech, tax, compliance, and insurances app developers to bridge the gap into Web3 by working with other leading tech companies and leveraging the resources and support provided by the ecosystem, ." said Elie Geha, Chief Revenue Officer at Vezgo.

"We are on a mission to scale globally and help companies from all over the world enter the Web3 space. By joining Hub71 we are now positioned to better serve companies situated in Europe, Africa, Middle-East and Asia" said Roberto Montesi, CEO of Vezgo.

As a member, Vezgo will receive support and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and investors, as well as access to a network of potential partners and customers.

