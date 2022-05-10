U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Vezgo Welcomes Roberto Montesi as Chief Business Officer

·2 min read

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Vezgo, the leader in cryptocurrency and digital asset aggregation, welcomes Roberto Montesi, former CEO of iWeb Technologies Inc., as its Chief Business Officer.

Introducing Roberto Montesi, Vezgo Chief Business Officer (CNW Group/Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.)
Introducing Roberto Montesi, Vezgo Chief Business Officer (CNW Group/Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.)

In this new role, Roberto will support Martin Leclair, CEO and Co-Founder of Vezgo, in all business and corporate development activities. In Roberto's career spanning 13 year at iWeb, he held different roles including: Vice-President International Sales, Vice-President & General Manager, Vice-President Sales and Operations, Senior Vice-President & General Manager and CEO of iWeb.

He successfully sold the Funio division to Miss Group, and iWeb Technologies Inc. to LeaseWeb Global during this period. Roberto has executed and proven through the years that he is a revenue-driven executive with strong business acumen.

The Vezgo API is the easiest way for companies to save thousands of development hours and focus on their main product offering by ensuring that all the information they need is available to them through Vezgo. It makes it incredibly simple and easy for fintech app developers to connect with their users' crypto exchange accounts, wallets or protocols to retrieve balances, holdings and transaction data. This enables a wide range of use cases from taxes and compliance to financial data tracking.

"Joining Vezgo's Leadership team is incredible, they all have a proven track record of success and I have been lucky enough to work with two of them at iWeb," stated Roberto. "I look forward to working with Martin to make Vezgo a household name for any Fintech company or developer in the years to come."

"Roberto is a charismatic, entrepreneurial and profit-driven executive and an important addition to Vezgo. He will be a great asset for everyone on the team with his drive to succeed. I've known Roberto professionally for several years now, I look forward to teaming up once again with him on making Vezgo the go-to digital asset aggregation solution.", said Martin Leclair, Vezgo CEO and Co-Founder.

About Wealthica & Vezgo :

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors with a complete view of their financial data. It offers investors and financial advisors a dashboard that provides a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $15 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions. Vezgo, the cryptocurrency API, is designed to complement the powerful aggregation technology behind Wealthica and allows an easy method of connecting crypto institutions to projects and Fintech apps.

For more information, please visit vezgo.com.

Related Links
https://vezgo.com
https://wealthica.com/
https://wealthica.com/developers/

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c3064.html

