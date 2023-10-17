Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is VF Corp (NYSE:VFC). The stock, which is currently priced at 17.81, recorded a gain of 10.01% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 6.01%. The stock's fair valuation is $61.81, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Is VF (VFC) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with VF should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score of 2, Altman Z-score of 1.32. These indicators suggest that VF, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score

The Piotroski F-score, created by accounting professor Joseph Piotroski, is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. The score is based on nine criteria that fall into three categories: profitability, leverage/liquidity/ source of funds, and operating efficiency. The overall score ranges from 0 to 9, with higher scores indicating healthier financials. VF's current Piotroski F-Score, however, falls in the lower end of this spectrum, indicating potential red flags for investors.

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Closer Look at VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

Is VF (VFC) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Analysis of VF's Profitability

Let's delve deeper into VF's financial health by examining the decline in its return on assets (ROA) over the past three years. The data indicates 2021: 7.66; 2022: 7.45; 2023: 0.84, when expressed in percentages. Such a decrease is concerning, as the Piotroski F-Score penalizes companies with lower current ROA compared to the previous period. This ongoing decline highlights another potential risk associated with investing in VF.

