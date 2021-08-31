vFairs to Host Inaugural Virtual Users Conference, DiscoverNext, Revealing the Future of the Events Industry

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vFairs , the world's leading virtual events company, has announced that it will host its inaugural virtual users conference, DiscoverNext, on September 15th 2021. The event will be used as a forum for event professionals and organizations to discuss and learn more about the future of the events industry including how organizations can use hybrid events to support their own goals, and what the future of virtual events will look like.

DiscoverNext will feature live virtual sessions covering vFairs's own industry insights, new product updates that will support highly engaging virtual and hybrid events, and practical use cases for attendees to apply to their own organizations. Guest speakers from across industries will discuss how they used vFairs to achieve their organizational goals, and how others can achieve success through virtual and hybrid events too.

"We are ecstatic to offer clients, partners, and anyone interested in the events industry a valuable, exciting virtual experience. I am certain that our attendees will leave with a sense of clarity about how to plan their events agenda in the coming quarters. Amidst such uncertain times, we're very happy to be able to offer this to professionals across industries," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs.

The virtual event is free, and will be hosted on the vFairs platform, giving attendees the chance to explore the various features vFairs offers, interact with their team of event experts, and understand exactly which features can help them find success at future virtual and hybrid events.

Event registration is open to professionals across industries, and can be found here.

About vFairs

vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.

