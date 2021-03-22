U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,474.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,940.75
    +96.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.20
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.46
    +0.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    -10.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.64 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    -0.0430 (-2.48%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    -0.86 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7610
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,533.79
    +1,294.20 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.39
    -1.19 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,723.68
    +14.97 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

vFairs Offers Immersive Virtual Graduations to Schools and Colleges

·3 min read

As schools anticipate remote graduations again this year, vFairs offers a customizable approach to creating a memorable virtual graduation ceremony

DALLAS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation season is rapidly approaching, and continued restrictions against social gatherings to combat the coronavirus are still in effect in much of the country. vFairs, the leading platform for hybrid and virtual events, is offering immersive, customizable virtual graduation ceremonies to schools, colleges and universities, including features such as creating a virtual campus setting and 3D modeling to make the experience truly memorable.

According to a March 2020 poll by Educause Review, 49% of colleges and universities elected to postpone their 2020 commencement ceremonies, 14% opted to cancel commencement altogether and 14% planned a virtual ceremony. Rather than hosting a live webinar or virtual conference call, vFairs makes it possible for schools to create a virtual graduation ceremony in a virtual world.

vFairs can create customized three-dimensional models of a campus, stadium or auditorium modeled after the school. For example, the vFairs platform can create virtual environments replicating your community college campus to hosting a ceremony on the National Mall in Washington D.C. The platform also can create virtual avatars of graduating students dressed in caps and gowns. The result is an immersive virtual experience that students, parents and faculty will remember.

In addition to creating a virtual graduation ceremony environment, vFairs also offers additional features to engage participants. The system can present a virtual yearbook that students can browse, as well as trivia challenges, scavenger hunts and more. They also can share their memories on social media walls.

To manage access to the graduation, administrators can input student IDs for graduating students and limit access to registered students, family and friends. They also can host an open graduation if desired.

"In response to the ongoing pandemic, many schools are planning early virtual graduations this year," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "Even though they can't attend a physical ceremony there's no reason students should feel left out of their graduation. Our virtual environments are designed to make you feel as though you are actually there and leave a lasting impression on graduates and their families."

Virtual graduation ceremonies are one of several immersive conference experiences that vFairs offers that are specifically designed for schools and colleges. Other services include Virtual Open Day to share information about the campus, programs, faculty and admissions; Alumni Networking Events that allow students to meet with alumni and faculty from anywhere with the world; and Virtual Job Fairs that connect students and alumni with prospective employers in a virtual setting that accelerates hiring.

The vFairs platform can be used to create a virtual environment for any group event or networking event, such as a guest lecture series, a stage performance, team-building exercises and more. From concept to completion, it typically takes about 4 to 6 weeks, depending on the event's requirements, to design and host an event.

About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs.

Contact the vFairs team to learn more or request a demo to see a virtual event in action or visit www.vfairs.com.

Media Contact:
Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687 ext. 707
305596@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vfairs-offers-immersive-virtual-graduations-to-schools-and-colleges-301252446.html

SOURCE vFairs

Recommended Stories

  • Record-Breaking Debutant Joins Australia Benchmark as Laggard

    (Bloomberg) -- Security software firm Nuix Pty.’s stock joined Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index on Monday. The achievement came with a dubious distinction: it started as this year’s worst performer on the gauge.Hurt by disappointing half-year results and a wider global rotation out of technology names, the stock has plunged 38% so far in 2021. Not so long ago, in December, Nuix grabbed investors’ attention with a record-breaking surge on its trading debut following what was Australia’s biggest initial public offering of 2020.“With Nuix coming in at an index weight of around 0.06%, the stock performance will not have a huge impact on the ASX 200,” said Brian Freitas, a New Zealand-based analyst at Smartkarma. Still, passive investors that track the index will have to buy Nuix, which “will support the stock price, reduce the floating stock and get wider institutional recognition for Nuix.”Nuix’s shares dropped below their IPO price of A$5.31 ($4.10) earlier this month as the company in late February reported A$85.3 million in revenue for the first half, down 4% from the prior corresponding period, and accounting for 44% of its full-year target. Nuix said back then that it expects to meet its guidance for the year.‘Too Severe’Nuix shares have also been added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index, All Ordinaries Index and the S&P/ASX All Technology Index. Those betting on a revival will be watching management’s commentary on the outlook, the extent of passive demand from index inclusions and the impact that rising bond yields have on the broader technology sector. The stock ended 3.4% lower on Monday even as the benchmark index climbed 0.7%.“With the stock trading 50% lower from its high a couple of months ago (post weak 1H results), active investors could also look to buy,” said Freitas.Morgan Stanley, which was a joint lead manager on Nuix’s offering, rates the stock overweight and has a price target of A$10.75. That implies a 109% potential upside based on Monday’s close.Nuix’s interim results were a miss versus expectations, and thus the risk profile surrounding full-year earnings delivery has increased, according to a Morgan Stanley report last month. Even so, the stock’s post-result plunge “is too severe,” the report said.Stocks such as Pilbara Minerals Ltd. and Codan Ltd. are also among the six new additions to Australia’s equity benchmark, while Bravura Solutions Ltd. and GWA Group Ltd. are among the deletions.(Updates share performance in the second and fifth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aramco Oil Payments to Saudi State Fall 30% to $110 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Aramco’s payments to the Saudi Arabian government fell by 30% last year, even as the company maintained its $75 billion dividend, with the coronavirus pandemic sending crude prices tumbling.The world’s biggest oil producer transferred 413 billion riyals ($110 billion) to the state in 2020 in the form of dividends, royalties and incomes taxes, Aramco said in a financial statement on Monday. The money is a crucial source of revenue for the government, whose budget deficit widened last year as the economy went into recession.Aramco, 98% state-owned, kept its pledge to pay the $75 billion dividend, the largest of any listed company. But royalties and taxes more than halved to around $41 billion.Aramco’s debt swelled to $162 billion at the end of 2020 after the company took on $90 billion of loans and bonds. Its net debt-to-equity ratio surged to 55% from 26% at the end of 2019. Many of those liabilities were used to fund a $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Sabic from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.The government charges Aramco a royalty fee on every barrel of oil it produces, helping the state generate income on top of the taxes and dividends. Royalties slumped as the payments are linked to crude prices, which fell about 20% last year.Most of Aramco’s profit comes from its upstream business, which includes oil and natural gas production. That business posted a 40% decline in earnings before interest, tax and zakat -- a local charitable contribution -- to $110 billion.The downstream division, which includes refining, chemicals and retail fuel sales, posted a loss of $5.4 billion on an Ebitz basis, wider than its 2019 loss of $927 million. Aramco is seeking to almost double its refining capacity this decade and aims to be a global leader in chemicals, helped by the Sabic acquisition.Last year Aramco reshuffled its downstream business, which last made a profit in 2018, and created a separate division focused on “portfolio optimization” to scrutinize the company’s existing assets and develop plans to tap growing markets.(Updates with debt in fourth paragraph, earnings breakdown starting in sixth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

    Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco is betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year after it reported a steep slide in net profit for 2020 on Sunday and scaled back its spending plans. The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on the company and its global peers in 2020, but oil prices have rallied this year as economies recover from last year's downturn and after oil producers extended output cuts. "We are pleased that there are signs of a recovery," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told an earnings call.

  • 7 things NOT to buy with your $1,400 stimulus check

    'It would be sad and painful to see people end up losing this money that was designed to prop up the economy and get us out of COVID-induced recession.'

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment — and the #1 Is a Reddit Favorite

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG As with seemingly everything in markets these days, it all ties back to the Reddit Wall Street Bets message board. No, we’re not talking about (GME) (ticker: GME). Rather, Castor Maritime (CTRM).

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Bank of America CEO Says Its Earnings Are Poised to ‘Substantially Increase’ as Rates Rise

    Brian Moynihan also says that bank is eager to buy back more stock pending approval from federal regulators.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Salary hikes at TCS indicate Indian IT is thriving

    Besides TCS, other IT majors like Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech have also all announced salary hikes since October 2020.

  • Scion of Billionaire Family Hunts for Cheap Assets in Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- The name Cisneros is synonymous with business acumen and opulence in the minds of Venezuelans old enough to remember the pre-Hugo Chavez years.Over generations, the billionaire family brought the Studebaker, Pepsi-Cola and department stores to the oil-rich country. It launched DirecTV in Latin America, ran beauty pageants, produced soap operas and owned banks, TV stations, ice-cream makers and brewers.Now, decades after having moved most of the family and its assets to the U.S. as Chavez was ramping up his socialist revolution, a new generation of Cisneros is scouring the ravaged economy for assets to buy on the cheap.Eduardo Cisneros, the grandson of patriarch Diego Cisneros, co-founded a private-equity fund in Florida that has raised over $200 million from investors, according to a filing with the SEC. The fund, called 3B1 Guacamaya Fund LP, has already used about $60 million of that cash to snap up Venezuelan businesses, including a paint maker, over the past year, according to several people with knowledge of the deals who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter.In making the plunge, Eduardo and his partner -- Rodrigo Bitar, the head of a boutique New York-based M&A shop -- are positioning themselves as early arrivals in what could prove to be a scramble to acquire choice assets in the once-wealthy nation at deeply discounted prices. After years of mismanagement that triggered a 70% decline in the size of the economy and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, Nicolas Maduro, is slowly embracing free-market reforms to alleviate the crisis and consolidate his hold on power.Some local analysts are actually predicting the economy will grow in 2021 as Maduro loosens Covid restrictions. An expansion, no matter how tepid, would halt a string of seven straight years of economic contraction.“The opportunities for profit are immensely high in the first phase of economic recovery,” said Peter West, an economic adviser at London’s EM Funding. “But you also have to be an investor with high appetite for risk, willing to dip your toes in the water.”The 3B1 Guacamaya fund operates in the same Coral Gables, Florida, headquarters as Cisneros Corporation, a consulting service with “young, modern and creative professional leadership” founded by brothers Eduardo, Andres and Henrique, according to its website.The fund acquired a majority stake in publicly-listed paint maker Corimon CA. The company hasn’t reported results since 2015. Back then, it had 1,300 employees working in 190 stores in Venezuela and several other countries in Latin America.Calls and messages seeking comment from Eduardo Cisneros, Cisneros Corp. General Counsel Mark Lopez and Bitar weren’t returned. Corimon’s chief executive officer Esteban Szekely also didn’t respond to calls and messages seeking comment.As limited as the deals have been so far -- names of the other businesses acquired besides Corimon weren’t ascertainable -- Cisneros and Bitar have quickly become the talk of the small, tight-knit community of dealmakers and financiers in leafy eastern Caracas. Two-hundred million dollars may not go far in most financial capitals in the world, but in Venezuela’s atrophied M&A market, it makes the duo an immediate force.And their arrival has some of the locals speculating that the proverbial bottom to the economy and market that they’ve been waiting on for decades -- spanning all the way back to the collapse that followed the oil boom of the 1970s -- may finally be approaching.Hemmed in by U.S. sanctions, Maduro is overseeing a reform push that includes an ad-hoc dollarization of the economy following years of hyperinflation and stifling government controls. His regime has also begun to offload dozens of key state enterprises to private investors in exchange for a share of the revenue or products.While Chavez seized thousands of private companies, the Cisneros family managed to retain control of the businesses they kept in the country. Today, Venezuelans still drink the family’s Regional beer, use phone and data plans from its wireless provider Digitel and watch its TV station Venevision.Diego Cisneros, a Cuban immigrant who settled in Venezuela, started the business empire in the 1930s.His sons Gustavo and Ricardo -- who’s Eduardo’s father -- took control of the organization in 1970, and in the 1980s, the clan began an expansion outside of its home market, buying up U.S.-based sports equipment and baby product maker Spalding & Evenflo and a stake in the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.In 2000, the family made Florida its base for the Cisneros Group and kept expanding across the Americas, first under the leadership of Gustavo and then his daughter Adriana Cisneros. There is no link between Cisneros Group and Cisneros Corp. or 3B1 Guacamaya, Miguel Dvorak, the COO of Cisneros Group, said in a statement.Back in Caracas, a newly-formed local association for private capital named Venecapital held an event earlier this month entitled: “Venezuela, back on the radar of international investors.”In it, speakers heralded Venezuela as the frontier market with the greatest potential, saying those who seize opportunities in the nation aren’t sitting around waiting for the regime change that never seems to come. They pointed to telecom, real estate and the gas and oil service sectors as attractive targets for foreign investors.Maduro’s government approved a so-called anti-blockade law in October, opening a path to increased foreign investment in the energy industry, which was nationalized in the 1970s.Last year, Scale Capital, a Chilean investment and management firm, reached a deal to acquire DirecTV’s operations in Venezuela for an undisclosed amount.Last year an international fund called Phoenix Global Investment bought food-producer Cargill’s assets in Venezuela, where it had operated for 34 years. In August 2019, a Chilean investor group bought the local branch of U.S.-based insurer Liberty Mutual Holding Co.“The main risk is to enter too early, before the right conditions are set,” EM Funding’s West said. “It’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which things get worse, at least in the short term.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • What Killing Off the Penny Would Mean for Commodities

    First, a penny costs more to make—about a cent—than what it’s worth, which is roughly 0.7 of a cent in metal, Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett wrote in a Friday report. Stock in copper miner (FCX) (FCX) is up about 125%, far better than comparable returns of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Nigeria’s Central Bank: We Didn’t Ban Crypto Trading

    Deputy governor Adamu Lamtek said the CBN is not discouraging people from trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Federal Reserve’s Digital Dollar Momentum Worries Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- The financial services industry, braced for what could be its biggest disruption in decades, is about to get an early glimpse at the Federal Reserve’s work on a new digital currency.Wall Street is not thrilled.Banks, credit card companies and digital payments processors are nervously watching the push to create an electronic alternative to the paper bills Americans carry in their wallets, or what some call a digital dollar and others call a Fedcoin.As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.A digital currency could fundamentally change the way Americans use money, leading some financial firms to lobby the Fed and Congress to slow its creation -- or at least ensure they’re not cut out.Seeing the threat to their profits, the banks’ main trade group has told Congress a digital dollar isn’t needed, while payment companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are trying to work with central banks to make sure the new currencies can be used on their networks.“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” said Michael Del Grosso, an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC.Lawmakers, U.S. Treasury Department officials and the Fed haven’t yet approved the rollout of a U.S. virtual currency, which could still be years away. Nor have they decided how a digital dollar would interact with the existing global payments network. Still, the U.S. and other countries seem committed enough to digitizing their currencies that it’s making financial industry executives nervous.“The fire has been lit,” said Josh Lipsky, who has helped convene government officials from the U.S. and other countries working on digital currencies as director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council. “The world is moving very quickly on these projects.”At issue are forms of digital cash being considered by the U.S. and other governments. The growing popularity of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, whose market value has grown to more than $1 trillion, inspired the projects. Unlike those privately created tokens, the new currencies would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but its use would likely decline.Using the currencies could be as simple as holding up the screen of a mobile phone to be scanned. Behind the scenes, the digital cash would move from one account to another. This is similar to how most money already works -- the majority of U.S. dollars are just digital entries in bank accounts -- but the new currency could potentially avoid the go-between of a commercial bank or credit-card network. For vendors, settlement would happen almost immediately, without having to wait for the money or worry about fraud.The U.S. effort got an extra push last month, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help Americans who don’t have access to the banking system.In video remarks last week to a payments conference in Basel, Switzerland, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may have eased some of the banks’ concerns when he said “digital currencies would need to be integrated into existing payment systems alongside cash and other forms of money.”Cunha said the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in the third quarter, including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars. He wouldn’t say if either platform uses the blockchain technology that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Once the prototypes are released, Cunha said, others will be able to see and build on the code.The Fed’s work is meant to show what’s possible without taking a stand on major issues that the central bank, Treasury and Congress must address, Cunha said. These include whether the Fed itself should host customer accounts, whether to allow anonymity, and what protections consumers would have in case of a cyber-breach or mistaken transaction.“We think it’s important that we not wait for the policy debate because then we’ll be a year or so behind,” Cunha said. “This will take significant outreach to the industry and serious debate.”The potential that the central bank could cut banks out of their middleman role in the lucrative U.S. payments system is causing angst among banks.So is the push coming from Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee. Brown is urging the Fed to move quickly to create digital-currency accounts for Americans who can’t easily access the financial system and have been forced to deal with payday lenders who charge higher fees and interest rates. Brown’s plan could threaten the deposits that commercial banks rely on to make mortgages and other loans.“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.The ABA, which says it’s lobbying Congress on the issue, last year in written testimony called the digital dollar a costly solution in search of a nonexistent problem.Two lobbyists for a large bank said they’re in contact with lawmakers to keep track of the issue. They expect lobbying to pick up once banks can actually see the Fed’s work and how it might affect them, said the lobbyists, who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations.Interest in a digital currency has gathered momentum in part because many banks take days to give consumers access to checks deposited in their accounts and some charge stiff overdraft fees. Those without bank accounts sometimes must pay high fees to cash paychecks or transmit money to relatives.Some of the profits of credit-card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, could be at risk if the new currencies let Americans more easily make transactions without their involvement and fees.Spokespeople from both companies say their firms are working with central banks to ensure the new currencies can run over their networks. Mastercard in February began to issue pre-paid debit cards loaded with the “Sand Dollar,” a digital currency issued by the Bahamas.“We’re increasingly having conversations with central banks as they think about designing potential central bank digital currency, CBDC, and we’re talking to them about how they think about design,” said Visa’s North America president Oliver Jenkyn, at a Morgan Stanley conference earlier this month. “So there’s a lot of talking, but there’s actually a lot of action alongside it as well.”Other countries are further along. China is currently piloting a digital yuan in several cities. Lipsky said there’s a chance its currency could be ready for a broader debut at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which he said could cause tensions if American athletes are asked to use a currency that the Chinese government can completely track.Brown earlier this month sent a letter to Powell urging him to speed up the research. “We cannot be left behind,” Brown wrote.Among other threats, Brown pointed to the development by Facebook Inc. and other companies of their own cryptocurrency, once called Libra. That currency, since renamed Diem, was slated to launch in 2020 but has struggled to win regulatory approval.Advocates of existing cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have mixed feelings about the Federal Reserve muscling into the industry.A Fedcoin could acclimate Americans to purchasing Bitcoin, said Jerry Brito, who heads Coin Center, a cryptocurrency advocacy group. But depending on the government’s direction, such a currency could be used to track Americans’ spending, destroying the partial anonymity that was once the promise of crypto, he said.A U.S. digital dollar could also put the final nail in the coffin for Bitcoin as a means of exchange, Brito said. Crypto enthusiasts have already started to acknowledge that’s happening anyway, and instead tout the currency as a store of value or “digital gold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.