VGIT AUM Jumps 3.7%, QQQ Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 22
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,805.47
488,465.01
0.57%
1,022.82
433,325.64
0.24%
851.06
23,004.49
3.70%
409.82
10,391.50
3.94%
377.06
32,352.01
1.17%
270.26
404,400.24
0.07%
237.26
14,728.14
1.61%
228.51
60,425.30
0.38%
193.09
599.98
32.18%
178.83
366,282.24
0.05%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,260.15
243,806.70
-0.52%
-464.24
21,646.89
-2.14%
-413.44
54,123.55
-0.76%
-269.17
16,988.16
-1.58%
-252.47
20,824.12
-1.21%
-202.28
5,491.80
-3.68%
-168.33
52,932.81
-0.32%
-163.92
36,831.52
-0.45%
-150.08
3,384.64
-4.43%
-147.02
16,281.27
-0.90%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
26.43
6,939.61
0.38%
Asset Allocation
1.13
17,105.50
0.01%
Commodities
-539.82
123,597.81
-0.44%
Currency
61.31
41,644.38
0.15%
International Equity
957.25
1,394,786.95
0.07%
International Fixed Income
38.82
174,300.39
0.02%
Inverse
-33.33
14,509.99
-0.23%
Leveraged
150.81
86,256.71
0.17%
U.S. Equity
3,920.55
5,152,823.81
0.08%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,581.19
1,358,950.64
0.12%
Total:
6,164.34
8,370,915.79
0.07%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.