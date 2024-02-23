Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,096.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,113.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,028.25
    -19.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.10
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.90
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3270
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    14.54
    -0.80 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2664
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4080
    -0.0920 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,418.62
    -174.61 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.49
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

VGIT AUM Jumps 3.7%, QQQ Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 22

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

2,805.47

488,465.01

0.57%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,022.82

433,325.64

0.24%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

851.06

23,004.49

3.70%

EMXC

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

409.82

10,391.50

3.94%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

377.06

32,352.01

1.17%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

270.26

404,400.24

0.07%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

237.26

14,728.14

1.61%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

228.51

60,425.30

0.38%

SPMO

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

193.09

599.98

32.18%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

178.83

366,282.24

0.05%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-1,260.15

243,806.70

-0.52%

QQQM

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

-464.24

21,646.89

-2.14%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-413.44

54,123.55

-0.76%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-269.17

16,988.16

-1.58%

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

-252.47

20,824.12

-1.21%

EWZ

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

-202.28

5,491.80

-3.68%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-168.33

52,932.81

-0.32%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-163.92

36,831.52

-0.45%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

-150.08

3,384.64

-4.43%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-147.02

16,281.27

-0.90%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

26.43

6,939.61

0.38%

Asset Allocation

1.13

17,105.50

0.01%

Commodities

-539.82

123,597.81

-0.44%

Currency

61.31

41,644.38

0.15%

International Equity

957.25

1,394,786.95

0.07%

International Fixed Income

38.82

174,300.39

0.02%

Inverse

-33.33

14,509.99

-0.23%

Leveraged

150.81

86,256.71

0.17%

U.S. Equity

3,920.55

5,152,823.81

0.08%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,581.19

1,358,950.64

0.12%

Total:

6,164.34

8,370,915.79

0.07%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


