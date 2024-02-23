VGIT AUM Jumps 3.7%, QQQ Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of Feb. 22

Benzinga

Grant Cardone is less than pleased with the ruling against former President Donald Trump, in which Trump has been ordered to pay $355 million in penalties plus interest. If Trump were to pay the full amount of the penalty today, it would cost him roughly $450 million. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Grant Cardone said, "Dear Cardone Capital team, Immediately discontinue ALL underwriting on New York City real estate. The risk outweigh the opportunities at this time. Recent political decisions w