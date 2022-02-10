U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

VGP Announces Audio Webcast to Review FY 2021 Financial Results

VGP NV
·2 min read
  • VGPBF

10 February 2022, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the audio webcast to review financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2021:

Please join the event audio webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu

Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing)

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group

Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² (as at 31 Dec-21) and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment


