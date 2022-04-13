U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

VGP NV: Convocation to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and the Extraordinary and Special Shareholders’ Meeting of 13 May 2022

VGP NV
·1 min read
  • VGPBF
VGP NV
VGP NV

Press Release
Regulated Information
13 April 2022, 7:00 am CET, Antwerp, Belgium

The shareholders of VGP NV (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual shareholders’ meeting and the extraordinary and special shareholders’ meeting (the “Meetings”) which shall consecutively take place at Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp (room Amaryllis), Leopoldstraat 26, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 13 May 2022 at 10:00 am.

Please consult the website link: www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/ for further information concerning the agenda, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings.

The board of directors

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu

Petra Vanclova
(External Communications)

Tel: +42 602 262 107

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 14 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment


