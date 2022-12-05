U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,005.78
    -65.92 (-1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.78
    -432.10 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,266.18
    -195.31 (-1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.58
    -50.26 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.90
    -2.08 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -28.10 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.0860 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0105 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5630
    +2.2920 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,086.78
    -22.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.83
    -7.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

VGP NV: Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transparency notification by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen

VGP NV
·2 min read
VGP NV
VGP NV

Press Release
Regulated Information
Antwerp, 5 December 2022– 07:00 p.m. CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 1 December 2022 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2022, that LVM & Family NV and Mrs. Griet Van Malderen now hold 4.39% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 3%.

The notification dated 1December 2022 contains the following information:

  • Reason for notification:

Passive threshold crossing
An acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

  • Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

LVM & Family NV, Spinnerijstraat 12, 9240 Zele
Griet Van Malderen

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed:

30 November 2022.

  • Threshold that is crossed:

3%

  • Denominator:

39,611,782

  • Notified details:

 

Previous notification

After the transaction

 

Number of voting rights

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV)

655,738

1,475,410

3.72%

Griet Van Malderen

118,000

265,500

0.67%

Total

773,738

1,740,910

4.39%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

LVM & Family NV (previously Vadebo France NV) is exclusively controlled by Mrs. Griet Van Malderen.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment


Recommended Stories