VGP NV: Successfully Issues € 1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Green Bonds Across Two Tranches of 5-Year and 8-Year

VGP NV
·3 min read
Press Release
Regulated Information

10 January 2022, 6.00 pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces that it has successfully issued its second public benchmark green bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of € 1.0 billion, in two tranches, with a €500 million 5-year bond paying a coupon of 1.625 per cent p.a. and maturing on 17 January 2027 and a €500 million 8-year bond paying a coupon of 2.250 per cent p.a. and maturing on 17 January 2030.

The new issuance has benefitted from a great market reception with total demand just under 2.5 times the combined volume of the offering. With this transaction, VGP joins the very small group of Belgian issuers having printed € 1,000 million in a single deal and is the first Belgian Real Estate player to ever have done so. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to finance and /or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in accordance with the VGP Green Finance Framework dated March 2021.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (EuroMTF). The settlement and admission to trading of the notes are scheduled for 17 January 2022.

I am very pleased with the strong reception by the market of our second green bond offering. We have a huge growth year behind and in front of us and are fully allocated this afternoon. said Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP. The financial community has a critical role to play in supporting sustainable developments, including the transition to a low carbon economy. In this respect, it’s very encouraging to see so much investor interest in helping us supporting the needs of our customers through the build out of renewable energy assets and the design and development of new green logistics and semi-industrial parks which deliver towards high standards of energy efficiency, and deliver on our climate ambitions.”

The banks acting on the transaction as bookrunners are Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan AG and KBC Bank NV.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
(VP – Business Development & Investor Relations)

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

Petra Vanclova
(External Communications)

Tel: +42 0 602 262 107

Anette Nachbar
Brunswick Group

Tel: +49 152 288 10363

ABOUT VGP

VGP N.V. is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.

Attachment


