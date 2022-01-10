VGP NV: Successfully Issues € 1.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Green Bonds Across Two Tranches of 5-Year and 8-Year

Press Release

10 January 2022, 6.00 pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, today announces that it has successfully issued its second public benchmark green bonds for an aggregate nominal amount of € 1.0 billion, in two tranches, with a €500 million 5-year bond paying a coupon of 1.625 per cent p.a. and maturing on 17 January 2027 and a €500 million 8-year bond paying a coupon of 2.250 per cent p.a. and maturing on 17 January 2030.

The new issuance has benefitted from a great market reception with total demand just under 2.5 times the combined volume of the offering. With this transaction, VGP joins the very small group of Belgian issuers having printed € 1,000 million in a single deal and is the first Belgian Real Estate player to ever have done so. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to finance and /or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in accordance with the VGP Green Finance Framework dated March 2021.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (EuroMTF). The settlement and admission to trading of the notes are scheduled for 17 January 2022.

“I am very pleased with the strong reception by the market of our second green bond offering. We have a huge growth year behind and in front of us and are fully allocated this afternoon.” said Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP. “The financial community has a critical role to play in supporting sustainable developments, including the transition to a low carbon economy. In this respect, it’s very encouraging to see so much investor interest in helping us supporting the needs of our customers through the build out of renewable energy assets and the design and development of new green logistics and semi-industrial parks which deliver towards high standards of energy efficiency, and deliver on our climate ambitions.”

The banks acting on the transaction as bookrunners are Belfius Bank, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan AG and KBC Bank NV.

