VGT AUM Jumps 7%: ETF Fund Flows as of February 29, 2024

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

4,945.56

69,412.67

7.12%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

713.04

442,696.24

0.16%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

520.20

8,069.56

6.45%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

452.46

374,802.78

0.12%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

444.70

413,710.03

0.11%

EMXC

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

387.10

10,872.57

3.56%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

333.04

31,918.28

1.04%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

241.51

48,989.71

0.49%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

240.66

252,623.54

0.10%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

228.08

497,891.21

0.05%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-308.54

16,321.70

-1.89%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-224.63

12,001.62

-1.87%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-205.69

63,372.91

-0.32%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-186.94

37,032.43

-0.50%

SCHO

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

-180.60

10,828.78

-1.67%

PWB

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

-176.81

828.05

-21.35%

PMAR

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March

-168.34

337.59

-49.87%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-155.87

33,353.71

-0.47%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-155.03

25,792.78

-0.60%

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

-142.03

20,242.57

-0.70%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-2.89

6,959.56

-0.04%

Asset Allocation

5.64

17,293.10

0.03%

Commodities

-240.01

123,518.90

-0.19%

Currency

578.06

47,092.11

1.23%

International Equity

915.95

1,415,926.18

0.06%

International Fixed Income

-19.46

173,262.05

-0.01%

Inverse

87.26

14,047.84

0.62%

Leveraged

84.60

88,922.05

0.10%

U.S. Equity

8,801.25

5,270,400.38

0.17%

U.S. Fixed Income

706.79

1,361,438.76

0.05%

Total:

10,917.19

8,518,860.92

0.13%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

