VGT AUM Jumps 7%: ETF Fund Flows as of February 29, 2024
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
4,945.56
69,412.67
7.12%
713.04
442,696.24
0.16%
520.20
8,069.56
6.45%
452.46
374,802.78
0.12%
444.70
413,710.03
0.11%
387.10
10,872.57
3.56%
333.04
31,918.28
1.04%
241.51
48,989.71
0.49%
240.66
252,623.54
0.10%
228.08
497,891.21
0.05%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-308.54
16,321.70
-1.89%
-224.63
12,001.62
-1.87%
-205.69
63,372.91
-0.32%
-186.94
37,032.43
-0.50%
-180.60
10,828.78
-1.67%
-176.81
828.05
-21.35%
-168.34
337.59
-49.87%
-155.87
33,353.71
-0.47%
-155.03
25,792.78
-0.60%
-142.03
20,242.57
-0.70%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-2.89
6,959.56
-0.04%
Asset Allocation
5.64
17,293.10
0.03%
Commodities
-240.01
123,518.90
-0.19%
Currency
578.06
47,092.11
1.23%
International Equity
915.95
1,415,926.18
0.06%
International Fixed Income
-19.46
173,262.05
-0.01%
Inverse
87.26
14,047.84
0.62%
Leveraged
84.60
88,922.05
0.10%
U.S. Equity
8,801.25
5,270,400.38
0.17%
U.S. Fixed Income
706.79
1,361,438.76
0.05%
Total:
10,917.19
8,518,860.92
0.13%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.