VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.0138

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) will pay a dividend of £0.0138 on the 14th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 115% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, could fall by 5.8% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 86% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.025 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0552. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 49% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.8% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities that you should be aware of before investing.

