Vhcstay takes homeowner benefits to the next level

Orlando, FL, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vhcstay, a full-service vacation rental company, is proud to announce an innovative new travel discount platform dedicated to their valued homeowners. With the mission of providing stress-free property management, vhcstay is now offering exclusive travel discounts to show appreciation to their homeowners so they can make their own vacation memories while travelers rent out their properties. The new Homeowner Travel Benefit Platform includes an extensive variety of travel-related bookings, from hotel and vacation home stays to car rentals and travel tours in select locations around the world – offering up to 25% off the market price.

Vhcstay is the first short-term vacation rental management company to build this type of extensive discount platform to champion their property owners. The platform features an intuitive booking tool to help homeowners and employees search and book accommodations and travel activities with exclusive discounts. These benefits stem from the extensive B2B distribution network of vhcstay and include top hotel chains from around the world. Select travel activities available at a special rate in the U.S. and Brazil including tour activities, and all vhcstay home portfolios.

"As vhcstay continues to expand in the United States and globally, we’re excited to announce the launch of our Homeowner Travel Benefits Platform - which offers our homeowners exclusive discounts on over 700K hotels, travel tours, and excursions, as well as on our vacation homes,” said Alex Vanzella, CEO at vhcstay. “We’re proud to be the very first short-term vacation rental management company to offer these benefits exclusively to our homeowners." add Stefan Hollands, Vice President of Expansion and Growth.

As a vhcstay homeowner, each property manager is assigned a dedicated Homeowner Support Manager, granted access to an easy-to-use technology package (NoiseAware, in-property tablets, StayFi Wifi, Lynx Smart Rental Automation locks, and control access set-up), and receive regular company updates, professional cleaning, maintenance, and multi-point inspections, plus full access to the Homeowner Travel Benefit Platform. Additionally, local staff are on call 24/7, ready to assist whenever and however needed. To learn more about vhcstay, visit https://www.vhcstay.com.

About Vacation Home Collection (vhcstay)

Vhcstay is a full-service, tech-enabled short-term rental management company focused on driving revenue for homeowners and providing unique travel experiences to guests. The company is part of the CVC Corp, the largest tourism group in Latin America and the fifth largest globally, providing comprehensive travel services and experiences to clients for 50 years. As part of an industry pioneer in the travel sector, vhcstay takes pride in its international presence and the opportunity to access CVC Corp’s outstanding network and distribution of 100 online channels, 1,200 travel agencies, and exclusive B2B integrations.

