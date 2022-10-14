U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,150.60
    -247.79 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Vhcstay takes homeowner benefits to the next level

vhcstay
·2 min read
vhcstay
vhcstay

Groundbreaking vhcstay Homeowner Travel Benefits Platform includes discounts on over 700K hotels, vacation homes, travel tours, and excursions.

Orlando, FL, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vhcstay, a full-service vacation rental company, is proud to announce an innovative new travel discount platform dedicated to their valued homeowners. With the mission of providing stress-free property management, vhcstay is now offering exclusive travel discounts to show appreciation to their homeowners so they can make their own vacation memories while travelers rent out their properties. The new Homeowner Travel Benefit Platform includes an extensive variety of travel-related bookings, from hotel and vacation home stays to car rentals and travel tours in select locations around the world – offering up to 25% off the market price.

Vhcstay is a full-service, tech-enabled short-term rental management company
Vhcstay is a full-service, tech-enabled short-term rental management company


Vacation Home Collection (vhcstay)

Vhcstay is the first short-term vacation rental management company to build this type of extensive discount platform to champion their property owners. The platform features an intuitive booking tool to help homeowners and employees search and book accommodations and travel activities with exclusive discounts. These benefits stem from the extensive B2B distribution network of vhcstay and include top hotel chains from around the world. Select travel activities available at a special rate in the U.S. and Brazil including tour activities, and all vhcstay home portfolios.

"As vhcstay continues to expand in the United States and globally, we’re excited to announce the launch of our Homeowner Travel Benefits Platform - which offers our homeowners exclusive discounts on over 700K hotels, travel tours, and excursions, as well as on our vacation homes,” said Alex Vanzella, CEO at vhcstay. “We’re proud to be the very first short-term vacation rental management company to offer these benefits exclusively to our homeowners." add Stefan Hollands, Vice President of Expansion and Growth.

As a vhcstay homeowner, each property manager is assigned a dedicated Homeowner Support Manager, granted access to an easy-to-use technology package (NoiseAware, in-property tablets, StayFi Wifi, Lynx Smart Rental Automation locks, and control access set-up), and receive regular company updates, professional cleaning, maintenance, and multi-point inspections, plus full access to the Homeowner Travel Benefit Platform. Additionally, local staff are on call 24/7, ready to assist whenever and however needed. To learn more about vhcstay, visit https://www.vhcstay.com.

About Vacation Home Collection (vhcstay)

Vhcstay is a full-service, tech-enabled short-term rental management company focused on driving revenue for homeowners and providing unique travel experiences to guests. The company is part of the CVC Corp, the largest tourism group in Latin America and the fifth largest globally, providing comprehensive travel services and experiences to clients for 50 years. As part of an industry pioneer in the travel sector, vhcstay takes pride in its international presence and the opportunity to access CVC Corp’s outstanding network and distribution of 100 online channels, 1,200 travel agencies, and exclusive B2B integrations.

###

Media Contact

vhcstay

URL:  https://www.vhcstay.com

Phone:  (855) 295-9050


newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


Recommended Stories

  • Royal Caribbean sets opening date for $125M Galveston cruise terminal

    Royal Caribbean's long-awaited $125 million, 161,334-square-foot terminal is expected to boost Galveston’s cruise business.

  • Delta kicked off airline earnings season with a bang. What does it mean for other carriers?

    CEO Ed Bastian also pointed to a continuing travel recovery citing a shift in consumer spending to “experiences” and improving demand in corporate and international travel. Delta’s revenue of $13.98 billion was up from $12.56 billion in 2019. For the fourth quarter, Delta expects revenue up 5% to 9% from 2019.

  • Couple claims Airbnb told them to ‘check out immediately’ and not tell the host: ‘It was scary’

    The host messaged them several times after.

  • Frontier Airline Has a Huge Free Flight Offer

    Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines was all set to merge with Spirit Airlines to create, basically, a giant of budget air travel. Frontier had a ring, had a tuxedo and was waiting at the altar, only to find out that Spirit had rudely absconded with a different suitor. Spirit shareholders rejected Frontier's $19.99 per share bid for Spirit, and instead JetBlue got in there, sweeping Spirit off its feet for $33.50 a share, or $3.8 billion dollars, pending Federal regulatory review.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Airbnb a Buy?

    When Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) came to the public markets in late 2020, its initial public offering (IPO) generated plenty of buzz, with shares ending the first day up 112%. When Airbnb reported its second-quarter 2022 results in early August, it was against the backdrop of rising interest rates, recession fears, and an uncertain economic future. While strong revenue growth is nothing new for Airbnb, its bottom-line results are what really stood out.

  • Air Canada to Launch New Services to Europe; Restores Key International Routes, Frequencies Beginning Summer 2023

    Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its international network for summer 2023, with the addition of new European services to Brussels, Toulouse and Copenhagen. It is also resuming key Asia services to Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka, and is restoring frequencies to leading destinations in the Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions. Tickets are available for purchase at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

  • Plane hits bird near O'Hare; witnesses report engine fire

    Witnesses around O'Hare airport told ABC7 they saw the plane's engine on fire and heard loud popping sounds shortly after the plane took off.

  • Disney World Prices Keep Moving Higher

    Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort is coming in even hotter. It's been a week of price hikes at Disney World. The transition of Genie+ from a flat rate also coincided with individual Lightning Lane purchases shifting to variable pricing, raising the ceiling on what expedited queues for the top attractions will set a guest back.

  • Why DFW makes sense for Oneworld Alliance's headquarters

    DFW Airport ranks by far as the largest airport within the Oneworld Alliance network for originations while the two New York airports combined don't even rank in the top five, data reveals.

  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Is Getting a $1-billion Refresh — Here's What to Expect

    New president and CEO of The Venetian, Patrick Nichols, tells Travel + Leisure exclusively that the company is "investing north of $1 billion touching every area of the guest experience.”

  • Lufthansa CEO sees sector growth buoyed by pickup in travel demand

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The re-opening of Japan to tourists and a rise in demand for business travel will keep the aviation sector growing, Lufthansa's chief executive said, though the war in Ukraine, inflation and recession may dampen the pace of growth. "There is no reason for pessimism," Carsten Spohr said on Friday, adding he also expects China to gradually re-open following its Communist Party Congress, which kicks off on Sunday. Spohr's comments echoed upbeat forecasts by rivals IAG, owner of British Airways, Europe's biggest airline Ryanair and easyJet, which said this week that demand for travel was holding up.

  • This Trendy Hotel Brand Just Opened Its Newest Outpost in San Francisco — With a Rooftop Cocktail Bar and Plenty of Local Art

    Everything you need to know about the brand-new, local art–filled Line Hotel San Francisco, which just opened on Sept. 30.

  • Airline Industry News And Stocks To Watch

    After a wave of mergers, the airline industry's consolidation appears to have slowed the trend of rising capacity and damaging fare wars. Even once-skeptical investors like Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) Warren Buffett see the advantages that U.S. carriers now enjoy and have taken large positions in Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL). Still, the impacts...

  • United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets - Bloomberg News

    A deal could be announced by December although a timeline has not been finalized, according to the report, which added that United Airlines has been in discussions with the planemakers for months. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment, while Airbus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Disneyland, Disney World Bet Big on New Food Offerings

    Disney parks and resorts have been providing guests with unforgettable experiences since they opened in the mid-1950s. Whether it's an adrenaline-boosting ride, shaking hands with your favorite Disney character, or celebrating a special holiday or event, a trip to a Disney park or resort is guaranteed to stand out in your memory for a very long time. An integral part of the Walt Disney parks experience is without a doubt the food offerings.

  • Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Q3 Earnings, GOL, AAL's Forecasts & More

    American Airlines (AAL) expects 3Q22 revenues to increase 13% from the 3Q19 actuals. Copa Holdings' (CPA) September traffic reflects buoyancy in air-travel demand.

  • The A-list are swapping the French Riviera for this heavenly corner of Turkey – and I can see why

    “Have you been to Bodrum?” “Did you know that Kate Moss is practically living in Turkey these days…”

  • Delta Expects Travel Rebound to Continue as Summer Demand Lifts Revenue

    Airline executives say that the resurgent travel demand over the summer didn’t immediately cool off, as it often does in the fall, even as inflation and fears of a recession affected consumer spending in other areas. This year, strong sales continued through September, airline executives said. The higher price tags haven’t kept passengers away, as consumers give priority to spending on travel and experiences over some goods—one reason airlines are on a different trajectory than other sectors of the economy, Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an interview.

  • 6 Expensive Places To Retire That Are Worth the Extra Money

    Do you dream of retiring in a condo on the beach? Or in a lake house in the mountains? While these locales may seem far-fetched and expensive, some smart saving can make these retirement destinations...

  • Delta Air Lines Sees Business Travel Roaring Back. The Stock Is Soaring.

    The carrier said corporate travel was improving and domestic and international demand remained robust. It expects revenue in the December quarter to be 5% to 9% higher than the same period in 2019.