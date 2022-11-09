U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Vheda Health Announces Strategic Shift towards Virtual Health Engagement

·3 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national virtual health engagement company focused on underserved Medicaid and SNP populations, today announced a strategy shift aimed at solving a key business problem for health insurers – member engagement.

Vheda Health’s Virtual Engagement Model
Vheda Health’s Virtual Engagement Model

Vheda Health [is] engaging 84% of Medicaid and SNP populations over an extended period of time.

Health plans across the country are partnering with Vheda Health because of the company's success in engaging 84% of Medicaid and SNP populations over an extended period of time. This success is rooted in a time-tested approach that personalizes the member experience at intersection of human touch and technology.

"Member engagement continues to be the holy grail in health care; it's the key to consistently decreasing medical costs and increasing chronic condition compliance. However, no one has been able to crack the nut. The approach Vheda Health brings to health care for the underserved Medicaid and SNP populations is novel, focusing on three areas that will have dramatic impact: decreasing medical cost, virtual engagement, and improving the lives of your members," Bill Henderson, SVP Business Development at Vheda Health.

Vheda Health achieves this through its Virtual Engagement model, assisting members every day by meeting them where they are. Vheda's chronic care solutions are customized, designed to impact individual changes leading to impacts on cost, outcomes, and better lives.

Every Vheda partnership assists health plan care management teams with:

  • Closing gaps in care

  • Decreasing medical cost by reducing avoidable ER visits, admissions, and readmissions

  • Enhancing member relationships with Physicians and Care Managers

  • Utilizing virtual outreach to ensure members are checking vitals regularly

  • Building member trust and retention

"To successfully engage our members, we must empower them towards achieving a common goal. Sometimes the first goal isn't health related at all, and that's okay! It's about relating to members in a simple, human way that identifies their motivations and introducing technology that allows them to measure these motivations. We at Vheda Health are humbled to have a seat at our member's table, empowering them to live their best life," Bradley Marks, Chief Client Officer of Vheda Health.

In a recently completed 12-month control-group study of more than 1,000 members with a multi-national Medicaid MCO, Vheda Health's virtual engagement model decreased ER visits and admissions by 19% and 57%, respectively; resulting in a 5.8 to 1 net return on investment. The primary member diagnosis was hypertension.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is a virtual health engagement company empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life. For a decade, Vheda Health has formed strategic partnerships with the largest and most recognizable government payors, delivering 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. For more information, please visit https://www.vheda.com/

Media Contact: Vheda Health Partnerships, partnership@vheda.com

Vheda Health empowers people with chronic conditions to live their best life. (PRNewsfoto/Vheda Health)
Vheda Health empowers people with chronic conditions to live their best life. (PRNewsfoto/Vheda Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vheda-health-announces-strategic-shift-towards-virtual-health-engagement-301672264.html

SOURCE Vheda Health

