U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.69
    -13.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.14 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    -0.0099 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1309
    -0.0166 (-1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5100
    +0.3110 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,054.56
    -244.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.09
    -2.31 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Vheda Health Program Achieving 87% Monthly Engagement Rate Among Medicaid and SNP Populations

·2 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national chronic care company using advanced monitoring to decrease medical costs and increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores for underserved Medicaid and SNP populations, today announced the results of a study showing an 87% monthly engagement rate among Medicaid and SNP populations enrolled in the Vheda Health program.

Vheda Health - Empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life.
Vheda Health - Empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life.

The study analyzed data from more than 4,000 Medicaid members enrolled in the Vheda Health for Hypertension program. Program participants had a median program participation of 10.2 months and average age of 52. Enrolled members received a kit, including their iPhone with Vheda Health app and blood pressure cuff. Members received real-time compliance outreach in the form of push notifications and/or live calls from a Health Services team member (based on priority need) to improve adherence. Members were defined as engaged if they provided real-time blood pressure cuff readings at least three times per week, on average, every week within a program month. The data illustrates 87% of members are engaging in the Vheda Health for Hypertension program on a monthly basis; or more than 21.1 readings per month.

"Medicaid populations across the country have access to care barriers – this is unacceptable, and it must change! Therefore, we at Vheda Health took a leading role in redefining engagement. For us, this begins with meeting our members where they are. We have always known combining technology with a human touch creates long-term, sustainable habits and health outcomes for our members," Bradley Marks, Chief Client Officer of Vheda Health.

A hallmark of the Vheda Health program is engaging members through an iPhone-centric member experience. "Medicaid is only a challenging population because more organizations are taking the wrong approach. A little empathy goes a long way in Medicaid. By treating the member like one of us, the trust, rapport, and outcomes we can create are limitless," Bill Henderson, SVP Business Development of Vheda Health.

Government payers continue to seek innovative programs that can continuously engage costly, comorbid Medicaid and SNP populations for an extended period of time. Vheda Health's solution has proven a strong choice for many of the nation's largest Medicaid and SNP health plans.

About Vheda Health 

Vheda Health is a leading chronic care company empowering people with chronic conditions to live their best life. Using advanced monitoring, our Medicaid and SNP programs increase member engagement, HEDIS, and STARs scores. For a decade, Vheda Health has formed strategic partnerships with the largest and most recognizable government payors, delivering 84% member compliance and an average 3:1 return on investment. For more information, please visit https://www.vheda.com/

Media Contact: Vheda Health Partnerships, partnership@vheda.com, 866-878-4332

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vheda-health-program-achieving-87-monthly-engagement-rate-among-medicaid-and-snp-populations-301641970.html

SOURCE Vheda Health

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Shares Remain Halted

    Twitter shares remain halted for pending news, after jumping on the initial media reports of Elon Musk offering to close the deal at the original price of $54.20 a share. The stock is frozen at $47.93, up nearly 13% on the day. Shares were trading below $43 for most of the day, up slightly from their close Monday at $42.54, before rising in the minutes before the halt. Mr. Musk’s deal for Twitter values the company at $44 billion.

  • Get ready for ‘a proxy battle for the soul of the internet’ — Supreme Court’s next target could be the web’s most important law

    Since Congress has not yet been able to enact any legislation to punish or rein in Big Tech, the Supreme Court is going to try.

  • IDFC AM Suyash Choudhary on Indian Bonds, RBI

    IDFC Asset Management Head of Fixed Income Suyash Choudhary discusses the outlook for Indian bonds and monetary policy. Choudhary expects Indian repo rate to peak at 6.15-6.25% in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks just posted a rare streak of quarterly declines and are in a bear market, but Citigroup Inc. quantitative strategists say they’re only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks on Shaky Ground Fail to Keep Earlier Gains: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsElon Musk Sets Off Uproar i

  • U.S. Stocks Fell as Growth-Charged Rally Fades

    By Liz Moyer

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • Golden Goose Acquires Its Main Sneaker Supplier

    Buying sneaker producer Italian Fashion Team, the company is investing in building its own verticalized structure.

  • I’m 66, own 5 properties, and wonder if selling might offer ‘a better retirement than being a landlord.’ But I’m struggling to find an adviser to help who isn’t ‘trying to sell me’ something. What should I do?

    Question: I’m looking for a financial advisor who’s not looking to just sell me some annuities or equities. Two of the properties however are in the Boston area and are just condos but they would provide good basic income. One problem I have is being able to finance a place for myself to live once I liquidate the other properties.

  • Cushman & Wakefield hires JLL managing director to lead South Central valuation, advisory team

    Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, Kenneth Levenson’s practice at JLL focused on managing and expanding the reach of the firm’s valuation business.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Surge Most Since March on Return From Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Hong Kong surged the most since mid-March as trading in the financial hub resumed after a holiday, playing catch-up to the rally in global equities. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Lega

  • Time to Invest in this Big Bank Stock During High Inflation?

    While mortgage loans may continue to decline, banks that can keep loan volume up through personal loans, credit cards, and commercial banking have a chance to thrive in current economic conditions.

  • Swiss National Bank monitoring Credit Suisse situation - Maechler

    The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is following the situation at Credit Suisse closely, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler told Reuters on Wednesday. "We are monitoring the situation," Maechler said on the sidelines of an event in Zurich. The SNB has declined to comment in the past about Credit Suisse, which has said it has a strong capital base and liquidity.

  • Stocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- For many stock traders, it felt just about right that the market would take a breather after the dramatic rally of the past couple of days.After a bounce that started around noon in New York and was attributed to a big options trade, the S&P 500 came back lower again. For a market plagued by fears about a recession and the Federal Reserve’s struggles to tame high inflation, the rebound from this year’s bottom has maybe gone too far, too fast.Fundamentally speaking, nothing has cha

  • Citi analyst sees JPMorgan beating earnings target as a ‘stronger conviction’ buy

    Citi's Keith Horowitz praises JPMorgan for being patient to deploy cash and sees the Dow component kicking off bank earnings season with a strong start.

  • OCI NV low-carbon ammonia project underway in Beaumont; KBR nabs contract

    Netherlands-based fertilizers company OCI NV is expanding production of low-carbon "blue" ammonia from its facility near Beaumont, and KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is providing technology and engineering services.

  • Burjeel, Holder Raise $300 Million in IPO Priced at Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsHealth-care provider Burjeel Holdings priced its Abu Dhabi initi

  • Active Investing Outperforms in September Amid Brutal Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In an environment in which inflation remains entrenched and central banks continue to tighten, one strategy has done relatively well: active investing.Data from Bank of America show 59% of large-cap active funds outperformed their Russell 1000 benchmarks amid a brutal market rout in September. In particular, value funds had a strong month with 73% outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index, with a 90th-percentile month and the best hit rate since June 2020, strategists led by Savi

  • Outlook on CBDC Progress in the United States

    Josh Lipsky, senior director at Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, joins "First Mover" to discuss the significance of creating a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) despite increasing U.S. dollar strength. "While the dollar is not in any risk at the moment ... there could be a fracturing of the international financial system," he said.

  • 3 Stocks to Play the Growth in Cloud-Based Services

    By Spotlight Growth

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea