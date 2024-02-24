When Will VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Become Profitable?

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. VHM Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The AU$104m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$18m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which VHM will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that VHM is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$5.3m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 113% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of VHM's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that VHM has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

