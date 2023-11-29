VHM Limited's (ASX:VHM) market cap surged AU$41m last week, retail investors who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

Significant control over VHM by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

40% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders own 12% of VHM

If you want to know who really controls VHM Limited (ASX:VHM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, retail investors were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 36% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of VHM.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VHM?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of VHM, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in VHM. Ellison (WA) Pty Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.9% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.9% and 2.9% of the stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of VHM

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of VHM Limited. Insiders have a AU$19m stake in this AU$152m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 60% of VHM shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 22%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 4.9% of the VHM shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

