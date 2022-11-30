U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

VIA Rail Canada engages CGI for long-term partnership on its new reservation system to be launched in 2023

·2 min read

GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

CGI will continue to support Canada's national passenger railway in its modernization goals

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) and VIA Rail Canada Inc. (VIA Rail) have entered into a long-term agreement to provide managed services for the Corporation's new online reservation system, designed to build the foundation for tomorrow's customer journey. Under this new agreement, CGI will manage critical business applications—a continuation of the partnership with VIA Rail which began in 2020 when CGI was selected to help build the company's cloud-based reservation system as part of their modernization journey.

"This new reservation system is an integral part of the customer journey and another important milestone in VIA Rail's modernization. CGI is a trusted and valued partner to help VIA Rail achieve this goal," said Martin R. Landry, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail. "We are confident that CGI will continue to support us as we successfully advance our modernization plans by engaging CGI's end-to-end capabilities, in depth technology, railway expertise, and commitment to service excellence."

"We are proud of this long-term agreement with VIA Rail," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's operations in Canada. "Supporting VIA Rail in delivering an enhanced passenger experience is an important responsibility for us. We look forward to working with VIA Rail, helping the company do what it does best—provide passengers across Canada with rich travel experiences."

CGI delivers innovative rail services and solutions to help railways across the globe optimize existing assets, run better operations and improve the passenger experience. For more information on CGI's end-to-end transportation capabilities and offerings, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/via-rail-canada-engages-cgi-for-long-term-partnership-on-its-new-reservation-system-to-be-launched-in-2023-301689953.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c8071.html

