VIA Rail talks begin virtually for 2000 members

MONTREAL , Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Bargaining between Via Rail and Unifor Locals representing 2000 members opened up virtually on January 17, 2022.

"Members should have the utmost faith in their bargaining teams who are experienced and skilled," Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Our members have been working diligently throughout the pandemic and ensured a fair contract was negotiated for all in 2020-2021."

In the year since the signing of the last agreement, Unifor members in rail continued to work while keeping travellers safe, comfortable and delivering a high quality mode of transportation.

Unifor Quebec Director Renaud Gagné highlights the main goal for this round of contract negotiations is to "ensure jobs in this sector remain viable as we work towards strengthening the rail industry to serve both passengers and workers."

Contracts for more than 2,000 members expired on December 31, 2021.

Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 represents maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

