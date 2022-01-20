U.S. markets closed

Via Renewables, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

  • VIA
  • VIASP

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.18125 per share on its Class A Common Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $0.725 per share. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to holders of record of Spark's Class A Common Stock on March 1, 2022.

Additionally, in accordance with the terms of the 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.546875 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $2.1875 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2022 to holders of record of Spark's Series A Preferred Stock on April 1, 2022.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Contact: Via Renewables, Inc.

Investors:

Mike Barajas, 832-200-3727

Media:

Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302

SOURCE: Via Renewables, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684894/Via-Renewables-Inc-Announces-Dividend-on-Common-and-Preferred-Stock

