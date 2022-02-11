U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    -20.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,984.00
    -155.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,645.00
    -56.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.80
    -15.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.70
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -11.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.38 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1401
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0500
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,492.14
    -709.41 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

ViacomCBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)
ViacomCBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viacomcbs-declares-quarterly-cash-dividends-301480356.html

SOURCE ViacomCBS Inc.

