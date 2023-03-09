Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Egilius L.H. Spierings of MedVadis Research Corporation to their Central Nervous System Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial , a global tech-first CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, Ph.D., to Vial's central nervous system (CNS) scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Spierings will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the scientific strategy of Vial's Neurology CRO products and services.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Spierings join Vial's CNS SAB and share his extensive experience in clinical research for neurological treatments, particularly migraine and chronic pain. We believe he will be a tremendous asset to our Neurology CRO," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"I am delighted to join Vial's CNS SAB. I believe that together, we can bring a wealth of experience and unique perspectives to create a novel approach to running clinical trials," said Dr. Spierings.

Dr. Spierings is the Founder, Medical Director, and Investigator at MedVadis Research Corporation. He also serves as the Medical Director of The Boston Headache Institute at Boston PainCare. Dr. Spierings trained as a pharmacologist and neurologist specializing in headache medicine. He previously served as a professor on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Tufts University Schools of Medicine and Dental Medicine.

With over forty years of experience, Dr. Spierings has contributed to over 300 publications and run over 400 clinical trials. He was also involved in the development of sumatriptan, the first of its class used to treat migraine.

About Vial: Vial is a next-generation CRO powered by technology that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource , EDC , and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , Neurology CRO , and Cardiology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

