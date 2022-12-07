Vial Announces the Addition of Dr. Michael W. Lawlor of the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Diverge Translational Science Laboratory to their Central Nervous System Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial, a global tech-enabled CRO providing next-generation clinical trial management services, announced the addition of Michael W. Lawlor, MD, Ph.D., to Vial's central nervous system (CNS) scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Lawlor will work closely with the company's leadership team to shape the scientific strategy of Vial's Neurology CRO products and services.

"We are honored to have such a remarkable and accomplished neuropathologist join Vial's CNS SAB," said Simon Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Vial.

"I am delighted to be a member of Vial's CNS SAB. What I find fascinating about Vial's mission to create a 'better, faster, cheaper CRO' is the opportunity to provide the clinical research community with the tools to discover groundbreaking science for substantially lower costs," said Dr. Lawlor.

Dr. Lawlor is a tenured professor of pathology, neurology, biomedical engineering, physiology, cell biology, neurobiology, and anatomy at the Medical College of Wisconsin and the founder, owner, and CEO of Diverge Translational Science Laboratory. He currently directs two clinical laboratories focused on neuromuscular pathology and serves as an editorial board member for the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Dr. Lawlor attended Loyola University, where he received his doctoral degree. He trained in anatomic and neuropathology during his residency and fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH)/Harvard Medical School. His postdoctoral research training in genetics/genomics was completed at the Children's Hospital Boston/Harvard Medical School.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials for less cost. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of more efficient trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial's technology platform combines modern, intuitive eSource, EDC, and ePRO into one connected system, streamlining site processes and enabling considerable efficiencies. Vial operates across multiple Therapeutic Areas (Dermatology CRO, Ophthalmology CRO, Oncology CRO, Gastroenterology CRO, Neurology CRO, and Cardiology CRO). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees.

